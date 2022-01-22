Juve Women interrupts the streak of record victories: with Fiorentina it ends 2 to 2

from Marco Amato, sent to Vinovo

Juventus Women interrupts the streak of record-breaking victories, 36. Against Fiorentina it ends 2 to 2 in comeback, after a nightmare first half by Montemurro’s team who, at the last, had to deal with Peyraud’s defections -Magnin, Boattin and Lundorf. To take home, as a positive note, the reaction in the second half, that character that serves to go beyond those difficulties that dot a season.

THE TABLE

Juventus Women-Fiorentina: 2-2

Markers: (Giacinti 13 ‘, aut. Gama 33’, Cernoia 45 ‘. Caruso 57’)

Juventus Women (4-3-3): April; Hyyrynen, Gama, Lenzini, Nilden; Caruso, Cernoia, Rosucci; Bonansea, Staskova, Hurtig (Bonfantini 73 ‘). Available. Forcinella, Sembrant, Panzeri, Grosso, Giai, Zamanian. Annex. Montemurro



Fiorentina (4-4-2): Tasselli, Breitner (Catena 80 ‘), Kravets, Cafferata (Aronsson 62’), Pires (Tortelli 74 ‘), Mascarello (Baldi 74’), Huchet, Boquete, Sabatino, Vigilucci, Giacinti. Available. Schroffenegger, Bartalini, Fortunati, Lundin, Monnecchi. Annex. Panic

Admonitions:

Referee: Mr. Sajmir Kumara of the Verona section

Follow the live text on ilBianconero.com:

FINAL WHISTLE

85 & # 39; – The siege of the bianconere who cannot find the way to the network continues

80 ‘- JUVE OPPORTUNITY, Bonansea’s descent serving Bonfantini in the area, the attacker shoots at the goalkeeper

57 & # 39; – JUVE GOAL, Hyyrynen cross and a great shot by Caruso who equalized the result

55 ‘- JUVE OPPORTUNITY, Staskova’s cross that hits the wood from two passes

52 ‘- Shooting from distance from Vigiletti, a lot of power but out of measure

46 & # 39; – Bonansea immediately tries, a little high ball

46 & # 39; – The recovery begins

INTERVAL

45 ‘- GOAL JUVE, EUROGOL OF CERNOIA !! Shooting from a distance, a land-based missile that slips under the crossbar

33 ‘- GOL FIORENTINA, Gama deflects a shot from distance in the small area and makes the shot unstoppable for April

30 & # 39; – Fiorentina goal canceled for charge on April

13 ‘- GOL FIORENTINA, Giacinti scores. Bad mistake of April that with the ball between her feet serves Giacinti who surprises her with a lob

9 ‘- Nice action by Juve who enters the area, Nilden shoots but only takes the outside of the net

7 ‘- Cross in the middle of Bonansea, Hurtig tries the semi-reverse but smooths the ball

1 ‘- Off to the match!