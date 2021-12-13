Juve Women-Milan 5-2 report cards: Peyraud-Magnin wins the challenge with the past, Staskova Czech fury

Juventus Women wins 5 to 2 against Milan and flies to +8 on their rivals in the standings. Below are the match reports:

PEYRAUD-MAGNIN 8 – A few days before the decisive test in Kingsmeadow, he is again fundamental today, with the penalty saved from Giacinti. Between past and present, he wins one on one with the former Giuliani

HYYRYNEN 6 – In 2 to 2 he is late, together with Lenzini, in closing Longo

LENZINI 6 – good 70 minutes. Then, on Longo, she is too light in marking and lets herself be fooled

SAVE 6 – He misses the postponement and gives the ball to Adami for the Rossoneri’s 1-0 goal. He is forgiven several times, when he cancels any attempt by Giacinti and her companions. The two aspects, on the two different scales, lead to sufficiency

BOATTIN 7 – Back to the door, feint body and stop to follow to jump the opponent who knocks it out. From one of his flashes, the action that leads to the 1 to 1 goal is born and that allows Milan not to consolidate the advantage. From his left-handed, from eleven meters, the goal of overtaking by 3 to 2. And how many he will have shot, with Giuliani in goal …

BONFANTINI 6 – Tears and dribbling to sow confusion in the Rossoneri defense, so much confusion that sometimes it is also seen in his ideas and in the management of the ball, not always perfect (From 67 ‘ HURTIG 7 – Enter with the right attitude, find space in the midst of the Rossoneri shirts and with his freshness he makes the difference, up to touching the goal, first. And then score it, and what a goal!)

PEDERSEN 6.5 – Balancer: plays simple in the middle of the field and 9 times out of 10 does the right thing (From 83 ‘ZAMANIAN sv)

CARUSO 6.5 – Manages, without ever raising the pace. Thanks to his personal initiative, Juventus finds the penalty of 3 to 2

BONANSEA 7 – The goal, but not only. A very high level test, with many decisive plays. The grade could have been higher, but in the intervention on Thomas that leads to the penalty, she is naive (From 83 ‘NILDEN sv)

GIRELLI 6.5 – In front of you you can hardly see, the penalty area and the neighboring area are the territory of the attacking partner. His work is precious, because he goes down in the middle of the lines and helps the team to turn from one side to the other (From 67 ‘

STASKOVA 8 – She is the protagonist of the best season in Juventus since she arrived in Turin: Montemurro gives her confidence and she proves that she deserves it every time. On goals he is in the right place at the right time

All: MONTEMURRO 6.5 – Minimum effort, because Juventus only raises the pace when they score goals and manage the rest, maximum result: escape in the league and practice that seems to be already archived, even if we are only at the beginning of December