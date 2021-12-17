Juve Women, the icing on the cake has arrived, but there is a hint of bitterness in the dessert

She has come a long way, the freshman in the first year of university. More than one could expect, at an insane speed, almost as much as Boattin’s racing on the left wing. He learned a lot: how to manage the tension of the big games but, above all, to be a strong team. This is precisely the key that allowed the Juventus Women to amaze everyone and make a European path above all expectations and pass the round in the Uefa Women’s Champions League, in an iron circle. From game to game, the bianconere have become aware of their own strength, they have understood that they have all the credentials to play it, and so it was. The turning point? Probably the only defeat of the group, the one against Chelsea vice-champion of Europe. On that evening, beyond the result, Montemurro’s team did not leave the field – after the defeat – with their heads held high, like the mattress team that did nothing but follow the path prefigured by destiny. Instead, she left the field with the bitterness of those who could snatch the result, with the awareness of being able to stay at that level.

With the victory over Servette, the last hurdle of the UWCL group stage, Juventus Women put the icing on the cake. A cake of those beautiful, for ceremonies, but which leaves a hint of bitterness in the mouth when you taste it. As we said, Juventus Women have made a European journey at full speed, but the impression is that they have been too fast for the movement that surrounds them. The audience, tonight at the Allianz Stadium, was not the one of the great occasions – the cold was certainly a factor – and the poor glance, compared to the games against Chelsea, above all, and Wolfsburg. The qualification achieved by the Women is like a pickaxe on a wall made of prejudices, jokes, underestimation. A pickaxe capable of creating a crack, but not breaking through, not yet. What this team has shown – from the management, to the technical staff, to the team – is that stubbornness and the desire to work and grow is not lacking. There is still a long way to go in this sense. Even if a historical step forward has been made: chapeau.