Juve, youth project: Zaniolo, Raspadori, Fagioli, Ranocchia and Carnesecchi

The Giallorossi, Raspadori, Fagioli, Ranocchia and Carnesecchi: the bianconeri carefully follow some profiles to reconstruct a hard blue-hued base

Vlahovic and Zakaria just to taste the future in advance, the process of change in the Juve squad will continue in the next market sessions. And with one more component to take into consideration: defining an Italian hard core inside the locker room, as is the tradition of the club. Between owned youngsters and possible goals, the ItalJuve of the future could still surprise – and not a little – its fans. Here are five profiles to keep an eye on.

ZANIOLO – The last words of Tiago Pinto – “I cannot guarantee that he will play with us next year” – opened up to the sale of Zaniolo from Roma. Juve has been around for years, the name of the 1999 class was among those that appeared in the famous Paratici “pizzino” and the transfer of the manager to Tottenham did not change things. Indeed, Nicolò has the esteem of Allegri, who would have even preferred him at the time when there could have been a need to choose between him and the Church. The footballer in the past decided to stay in the capital, now things could have changed and his sympathy for the Bianconeri colors could make the difference. The Lady considers it among the most important potential elements of the new cycle, which is why the assault could start next summer.

RASPADORI – The other youngster who is consolidating more and more in Serie A is Raspadori. Here you have to deal with Sassuolo, an expensive shop, but – in terms of characteristics and profile – Giacomo could be the new ideal advancing. With Dionisi he is growing a lot from under the tip, the still unclear dynamics on Dybala’s renewal – considering that the media weight would shift to Vlahovic – could somehow open a way in this direction. This is a guy who has everything he likes in Continassa, on and especially off the pitch, already European champion last summer with the Azzurri national team because he is preferred to Kean by coach Mancini. Cherubini has been following him since the days of the youth sector: track to be monitored.

BEANS – The first call-up to the senior national team – in the last stage organized by Mancini – is just the last piece of a mosaic that Juve has been trying to build around his profile for several years. Nicolò is one of the precious pieces that came up from the nursery, who is now making his bones in cadet with the Cremonese after completing the maturation process in the Juventus Under 23. Here, no investment to make, only Allegri’s trust would be enough: the coach has appreciated him for unsuspected times and is waiting for him with confidence, the decision to send him to play was motivated precisely by the desire to find him ready for Juve. Meanwhile in Serie B he is making a name for himself, in the role of play he can become one of the best in the new Italian football. And this time the Lady will have to look only in her own house.

CARNESECCHI – The goalkeeper of the Under 21 national team has been monitored for some time. He is owned by Atalanta, he too plays in the Cremonese this year and there are currently no talks started to hypothesize a negotiation. But the goalkeeping issue – after the Donnarumma blow that vanished last summer and difficult to recover due to the heavy contract with PSG – will soon have to be addressed carefully, foreseeing a generational change in a couple of years at the most. Szczesny has a contract until 2024, Perin will expire at the end of the year. Juve on goalkeepers has always foreseen a more careful course in terms of timing, slower than the moving players. He already has Israel, the Uruguayan national team, at home, but he will not lose sight of the Made in Italy goalkeepers.

ROVELLA – And finally Rovella, for which the countdown has already begun in view of next summer, when for the first time he will set foot at Continassa and will be evaluated live, after a year and a half on loan to Genoa. The midfielder born in 2001 has already shown determination and potential to become a top play in the Italian league, and perhaps it is no coincidence that Juve did not want to force his growth steps in the last period. In Serie A he has been playing for two years with a certain continuity, following in Locatelli’s footsteps he could present himself with all the credentials to become a concrete alternative on the Juventus front. Who – to put it like Vlahovic during his presentation press conference – “is not expecting anyone, so you have to show immediately”.

