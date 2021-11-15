Juve, Zakaria goal for the midfield

The Swiss passed the test of the challenge against Italy and is now at the forefront of Allegri’s wishes. Physical and younger than Witsel, he seems ready to jump. And Gladbach seems resigned: “He can leave in January”

Denis has decided to give it a break. Zak, as per surname: enough Borussia Mönchengladbach, no renewal of the contract and probable team change. Zak, as did Mum, who owned a hairdressing salon. The Juventus fans followed him closely on Friday, because for them Italy-Switzerland was not only the decisive match for the qualifying round for the World Cup.

It was also an opportunity to see Denis Zakaria, Congolese father, Sudanese mother, Swiss heart, contract expiring in June and head around Europe. Juventus are looking for a central midfielder, if possible for January, and in their search they also stopped in Germany. Perhaps, especially in Germany. Axel Witsel was a good name for the summer too, Allegri’s real favorite in August. Nothing has been done about it because the market is complex and Witsel is not so young: 33 years in January. Juve are looking for (more) young profiles. Zakaria, on the other hand, is about to turn 25 and the detail makes the difference. And Tchouaméni from Monaco, another welcome young player? No, it is almost impossible to arrive: it will end up elsewhere.

fast lap at 34 times – Before understanding how many chances Juve have to take Zakaria – or how many chances Zakaria has to reach Juve – a brief description. Gladbach plays with two central midfielders and Zakaria is one of the two: the man who recovers balls and makes his body feel. This is easy: a Swiss Guard. Comparisons spent: Pogba and Vieira, not by chance already seen in Turin, plus other less convincing names such as Kroos. Weaknesses? Let’s go to technique … so-so, as he himself said: “I can make a difference with my foot and head speed, more than with the technique”. For that speech of speed, it should be noted that last Friday in Mainz-Gladbach, the game in which he played as central defender, Denis made the fastest lap: he was timed at 34.51 kilometers per hour, which once they touched on a moped. , at the most by bike, certainly not in a rush. It is the peak of speed in the Borussia season.

away in January – So can he be the right name for Juve? Two months after the start of the market, Zakaria is in the first group, the one of the most followed. The rest will depend on offers, developments, possible sales. Certainly, his will seems clear: to change. Max Eberl, Gladbach ds, said it in the last hours to GladbachLive: “Ginter and Zakaria want great contracts with great teams. We are talking to them, we would like to renew with both of them and I don’t think I have zero chance. Off in January? I don’t rule it out “.

Liverpool – Eberl believes it is right: Borussia can spend the Hütter card, a coach much appreciated by Denis, but 95% Zakaria will leave. It remains to be seen where it will go. Liverpool have taken an interest and there is no shortage of rumors about Borussia Dortmund and other teams. His preferences? The dream of a lifetime is Barcelona, ​​the most concrete goal – confessed to friends in Mönchengladbach – the Premier League, which in fact seems designed for him. However, Juventus obviously have a chance, as long as they come up with the right offer – easier if Ramsey said goodbye – and to be definitively convinced that yes, the hairdresser’s son is the right name to change Allegri’s midfield.

November 14, 2021 (change November 14, 2021 | 14:59)

