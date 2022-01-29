Juve Zakaria, there is an agreement: there is no agreement with Borussia Moenchengladbach. Transfer market news

Dusan Vlahovic and more: the Juventus is serious about Denis Zakaria . The Swiss midfielder, whose contract with the Borussia Moenchengladbach next 30 June, is the number one goal of the Juventus club, which in the last few hours has made a offer to the German company to anticipate the player’s arrival. Juve intends to pay compensation to ensure that the transfer can be concluded already in this transfer market session and awaits a reply shortly by Borussia.

The figures of the deal and the exit of Bentancur

SOCCER MARKET





Not just Ramsey: Kulusevski-Spurs, it’s about

Agreement already found with the player, not yet with Borussia Moenchengladbach, which in order to immediately give up the class of ’96 asks for a figure that is around 7/8 million. In any case, to conclude the operation, Juventus is waiting for a midfielder to come out and the suspect number one in this sense is Rodrigo Bentancur, on which the pressing ofAston Villa which in the next few hours is destined to further increase the offer and for which also the Tottenham has upped the ante: both British companies have offered a figure that is around 30 million with a part of the bonus.