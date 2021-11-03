Juve-Zenit 4-2, the report cards: what a show by Dybala and Chiesa. Morata, a goal overturns everything

Juventus-Zenit 4-2, relive it on TMW: CLICK HERE

The Juventus report cards (by Marco Conterio)

Szczesny 6.5 Far beyond ordinary administration: technically he always makes precise, clean, punctual, sometimes even spectacular interventions.

Danilo 6.5 On his side there is a tough client like Claudinho but when the compatriot widens then he lowers the center of gravity and manages to contain his outbursts.

Bonucci 6 He enters with the knife between his teeth and from behind is the one who first regie baton at a high pace. The head deviation that ends up on the net is pure bad luck, even if Zenit often peeps out on his tiles. (from 86 ‘Rugani sv)

De Ligt 6.5 Back to play from the beginning: great vigor and sense of anticipation, position and physique. Juventus will have to decide if he will be the starter when the matches are decisive, these exams have proven to pass them easily.

Alex Sandro 6 Race without burrs and without peaks. He can’t make a difference even though Mostovoj is not the most acrobatic of the contenders. Some gallop and some poisonous cross.

Church 7.5 A penalty won, the goal that seals the game. In the Risiko of the positions, this time he is right winger of Allegri’s four-legged midfield. And he is the right man to give Juventus wings.

Locatelli 6.5 The latest arrival was the real great certainty of the eve. In the two he does not give off horses and does not enter into attack but knows how to dictate times and manage the ball. In the second half an intervention in Chiellini’s slide with a lot of exultation in support. (from 80 ‘Arthur sv)

McKennie 7 He is the man in the best form of this Juventus and while not framing him tactically in the best possible way, Allegri does not do without him. As a good American, an extraordinary Coast to Coast in the second half.

Bernardeschi 6 A diagonal on Kritsyuk’s body is the overture to a competition where he has a lot of desire, ideas, even the right approach, but where he struggles to turn ideas into concrete things. (from 80 ‘Rabiot sv)

Dybala 7.5 The goal is a gem and rejoices as Platini, who exceeds in the ranking of all-time scorers at Juventus. Juventus coach, blessed by the tax Hernandez on the penalty. And the second weighs like a boulder. (from 85 ‘Kulusevski sv)

Morata 6 In obvious difficulty. And it is not a question of approach but of coldness and lucidity, of the ability to be concrete in front of goal. But there are moments that can mark the turning point. A new life. For him he arrives at 82 ‘, in a slip, in tears.

Massimiliano Allegri 6.5 The goal was the approach. The result is there, even with its inevitable smudges. Juventus, then, in four Champions League matches has only collected victories and taken only one goal.

Final result: Juventus-Zenit 4-2

The report cards of the Zenit St. Petersburg (by Antonino Sergi)

Kritsyuk 5.5 – If the security of the defensive department also passes through the goalkeeper, the Russian certainly does not give guarantees. Some noteworthy parades but also some uncertainty. He comes back from Turin with four nets on his back.

Chistiakov 5.5 – The only one who gives a minimum of guarantees to Semak’s rearguard, however, is stained with an error on Dybala’s first goal. He comes out late on the Argentine who is very skilled at kicking at the net.

Lovren 5 – The most experienced man for these challenges, he too capitulates under the attacks of Juventus. The difficulty on the occasion of Chiesa’s trio, aimed and jumped too easily from the outside of Allegri, is emblematic.

Rakitskiy 5 – When he is aimed at by Dybala and Chiesa the trouble begins, he pays for the lack of reactivity against the imagination of the black and white couple. De Ligt jumps in front of him serving the assist for Juventus’ first goal. From 76 ‘Dzyuba 6 – It only takes him a few minutes to deliver the winning assist to Azmoun.

Sutormin 6 – One of the few to be saved on the evening of Zenit, the axis with Mostovoy works at least in the first half. Some interesting raids, nice duel against Alex Sandro.

Wendel 5 – Some interesting ideas at the start of the race, his performance is waning at a distance. Then it is he who gets the ball blown by Morata’s recovery, reversal of the action and penalty for Juventus. From 89 ‘Kuznetsov sv.

Barrios 5 – A lot of suffering and a lot of empty race for the former Boca Juniors, forced to chase the Juventus ball carriers with little success. Loses the duel against the equal home role.

Karavaev 5.5 – It causes Bonucci’s own goal but it is the only positive peak of his challenge, enormous suffering for the Russian side when he is bet by Dybala. He never takes it. From 60 ‘Krugovoi 5 – Enter and make a mess, in an attempt to anticipate Dybala hole the intervention and Juventus drop the poker.

Mostovoy 6 – Questionable is the choice of the coach who decides to call him back on the bench at game time, he was certainly one of the best of the Russians with several noteworthy ideas. From 60 ‘Malcom 5 – A shot on goal and many errors, a change that weakens Zenit given what Mostovoy offers.

Claudinho 5 – A fairly anonymous first half, naive in the second half when he provokes the penalty against Federico Chiesa. It shakes after this episode and becomes dangerous on two occasions but the error remains on the occasion of the penalty. From 76 ‘Erokhin sv.

Azmoun 6.5 – Semak chooses the lighter attack with the Iranian and not Dzyuba, a complicated evening for him as he ends up in the grip of Bonucci and De Ligt. Always in the heart of the game, in the final he manages to take advantage of the only playable ball in the opponent’s penalty area.

Sergey Semak 5 – He shows up with the usual 3-4-2-1 but gives up the tip of weight, Zenit often struggles to serve Azmoun. The defense does not hold up, the Juventus forwards make good and bad weather ahead. Then he takes away Mostovoy at game time, the best of his at that moment. Second half of suffering, four heavy goals to digest.