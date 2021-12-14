Juve, zero injuries for Dybala: the run-up starts

TURIN – The key word, which for a few hours disturbed the sleep of the Juventus people, was averted. Like an evil spirit ready to rage on the clean face of a boy on whom much of the fate of a (for now) crazy season for Juventus will depend, those seven letters had made people fear the worst: injury. Well no, there is no injury, Paulo Dybala he feels good, is energized, eager to start over and the recovery process is progressing. Yesterday the now usual hit and run at J Medical for instrumental examinations on the right thigh that in Venice forced him to surrender after twelve minutes, three days after the 45 played at the small trot against the Malmoe with fatigue as a consequence. The outcome of the investigations opens up horizons full of optimism: “The exams that Paulo Dybala underwent at the J Medical – reads the official note of the Juve house – excluded muscle injuries and therefore his conditions will be monitored day by day” . It is unlikely that a press release could be clearer: “from day to day” because that’s how it is, Joya is not sick, she has confidence and if it were only for him she would probably push for an immediate return to the field, Saturday afternoon in Bologna. Who knows Massimiliano Allegri and the natural prudence of the Juventus medical staff tends towards a much less clear-cut position: caution is needed and, in fact, “from day to day” the responses of the Argentine playmaker will be evaluated on the pitch.