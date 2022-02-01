Juvemania: Agnelli king of the market. Who will make room for the Bianconeri in the Champions League now? | First page

The repair market officially ended and brought a wave of rampant enthusiasm to Juventus and an important dowry of centimeters and quality. The purchase of Vlahovic represents the absolute highest point of the transfer campaign, a coup from perspective, immediate but above all future, as we have not seen at Juve since the arrival of De Ligt from Ajax. Finally a market movement that rivals competitors in Italy and Europe.

The best way to respond to the adverse fate that deprived Federico Chiesa’s Allegri team for the rest of the season.

Zakaria, the right footballer at the right time

The purchase of Zakaria deserves a different speech. Its are characteristics that are absolutely necessary in the middle of the field but obviously here there is also the low cost quality / price ratio of the operation to be rewarded. The right purchase at the right time. However, you shouldn’t expect him to play Pogba right away. Let’s give them time to settle in and make mistakes, if necessary, to grow. Certain combinations, such as those that even bothered Platini and Zidane, only make absolutely laugh at this moment and create present and future problems for the Swiss player.

He can do well and above all he can make Locatelli, McKennie and maybe even Arthur perform at their best around him. Bentancur’s departure was certainly toned down, at least on paper. Now we await the response of the camp.

Other movements

We have already written extensively about Kulusevski’s possible future regret. The age and qualities of the Swede are the perfect characteristics to generate future nostalgia.

The arrival of Gatti in the summer at the moment does not move anything except a simple consideration regarding De Ligt. That the Frosinone defender arrives to reinforce the department and certainly not to replace anyone.

The sale of Ramsey on loan (but also that of Douglas Costa) refers to the many market errors committed in recent years, especially after Marotta’s departure.

This transfer campaign represented the opposite of what was done last summer, also giving meaning to Allegri’s return, which otherwise it was not clear why he had accepted to return to the Juventus bench without any technical market guarantee.

Who makes a place in the Champions League?

Such a reinforced Juve is a candidate to arrive at least on the podium in the Serie A tournament.

The Scudetto is now compromised (practically the Old Lady has never played for the championship this year) also because Inter are playing a perfect path but the other positions at the top are all within the reach of Allegri’s team.

Who between Milan, Napoli and Atalanta will give way to Juventus?

Seeing the repair market, the overall value of the squad and the trend of the last period, Pioli’s Milan risks being the most endangered candidate having to give way to Juve.

Only a few days ago the Juventus team left San Siro without having made a shot on goal, one of the lowest points ever in recent years at Juventus.

Today, however, in Turin it is practically impossible to keep enthusiasm at bay.

It seems like an eternity has passed since then and instead only a week has passed …

@stefanodiscreti