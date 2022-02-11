Juvemania: Allegri, the 4-3-3 is the turning point. With this Vlahovic nothing is impossible | First page

After the result of the afternoon, with Italian’s Fiorentina who surprisingly eliminated Gasperini’s Atalanta in Bergamo, Juventus gained access to the semi-finals of the Italian Cup at the end of a very difficult match at the Stadium against Sassuolo. Let’s start with the compliments to the opponent. For at least 50 minutes Dionisi’s team has shown that they deserve all the certificates of esteem they are receiving this season. On the other hand, the Emilian team always tries to impose its game on the opponent, whatever it is, practically developing every situation and never throwing the ball away. It is no coincidence that, after Juventus, Sassuolo has become the biggest reservoir for Roberto Mancini’s national team. It is definitely a question of mentality.

THEY THINK ABOUT IT – And to think that after Paulo Dybala scored immediately at the opening (great assist by Alex Sandro, finally regenerated) we could expect a totally downhill match in favor of the Old Lady. Instead for a while Allegri’s team was at the mercy of their opponents undergoing an exaggerated number of shots against. In the second half, Juventus certainly changed gears, especially for the changes made, dominating the game and touching the winning goal repeatedly. Missed goals only because of bad luck (see the poles of McKennie and De Ligt) and for the merits of a great Pegolo who, despite the years, still confirmed himself as a top goalkeeper. To avoid the annoying extra time, the new idol of the Juventus fans, Dusan Vlahovic, thought once again, who with a great breakthrough action earned an almost immediate return trip to Florence, right there where he grew up and established himself at the great levels.

THE RIGHT MODULE – Even more than the individuals though Juventus’ tactics influenced the progress of the match. Confusing and approximate in the first half with the starting 4-2-3-1 on paper which in fact then turned into a 4-4-2 too static. Devastating and dominant in the second half with the return to 4-3-3 who had already done so much good last Sunday against Verona. This is the form on which Allegri must insist because he is the one that most of all is making the team play well, making it practically dangerous for the opponents in all circumstances. Adding Morata to the devastating Dybala-Vlahovic duo is a crazy variable that is difficult to manage by opposing defenders. Certainly balance and sacrifice are needed to support such a form but even if it may seem a paradox the more Juventus plays in attack and with more attacking players lined up at the same time, the less they risk conceding goals. This is certainly something in front of everyone’s eyes that Allegri must not underestimate, especially in view of the decisive match against Atalanta (practically a play-off for the Champions League) during the next day. Not daring and not taking advantage of the very negative moment of Gasperini’s team could generate a gigantic regret at Juventus almost equal to that for the points literally thrown away at the beginning of the tournament.

