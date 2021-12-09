Juvemania: Champions first place gives morale. Now the comeback in Serie A, a message must be sent to the rivals! | First page

What a gift from Chelsea!

Another victory for Juventus.

Another match ended without conceding a goal confirming the newfound defensive stability of the last period.

A truly unexpected gift from Chelsea in the other match of the group that gives the Old Lady first place in the group and a potential better draw.

A bit of luck also at Juve in a competition that often, too often, has turned its back on good luck towards the Juventus team.

Too many bad goals



Having made the necessary premise about all the positive things to highlight, however, we cannot avoid reiterating the great Juventus difficulty in going to the net, despite the large amount of opportunities created.

As already happened in the league against Genoa, too many opportunities were wasted against Malmoe to score goals, obtaining the maximum result, the victory, with the minimum effort.

The game was decided by Moise Kean (who assists Bernardeschi!), On his first goal in the Champions League with the black and white shirt, but in the rest of the match he failed a sequence of sensational occasions, perhaps even easier than the one in which he scored goal.

Also this time, as already happened against Salernitana and Genoa, the not too high level of the opponent (mattress) on duty made it possible to obtain the victory despite a game played at a low pace and missing chances from a repeat goal.

Now all about the comeback in Serie A

The first place in the group will certainly now help the team to increase the esteem towards themselves and will further allow them to be able to concentrate on the comeback for the top positions in Serie A.

In this fluctuating season so far, in the Champions League, Juventus managed to make the most of the London match, which turned out to be useless in all respects from the point of view of the final result of the group.

Having put the European champion team in charge behind him is certainly a source of great pride.

Seeing Juventus’ international path during the season and comparing it with that in the league, one would think that this year the Juventus team seems to have more opportunities to do well and reach the end of the Champions League rather than return to compete for the Scudetto fight in Serie A. .

To make everyone understand where this team can go, the next 3 races in Italy will surely take care of it, absolutely decisive for sending a strong and clear message to the antagonists of the Italian championship.

@stefanodiscreti