Juvemania: engagement in fourth place. Losing Dybala to zero would be yet another serious mistake by the management | First page

Juve starts again immediately

After the bitter disappointment for the Italian Super Cup lost in extra time at the last second against Inter at San Siro, Juventus immediately restarts in the league and confirms the good moment it has been going through in Serie A for a few months now, especially in terms of results.

The success achieved with minimal effort against Udinese projects Juve into the Champions League area, obviously waiting to see what Atalanta will do.

Against the Friulian team coached by Cioffi, Massimiliano Allegri’s team practically led the match from start to finish, risking little or nothing.

It was certainly not a good game but the important thing at the moment is certainly that of having confiscated without absolute difficulty another 3 fundamental points to continue the appeal to Europe that counts.

20 points obtained out of the 24 available in the last 8 league matches confirm that Allegri finally, at least in terms of results, has recovered the correct management of the Juventus squad, putting the unsuccessful start of the season behind him.

Fourth place coupled with Dybala and McKennie

Dybala’s goal scored during the first half of the game and McKennie’s goal arrived in the second half set Udinese with the most classic of results.

Yet another seasonal clean sheet by Szczesny (practically inactive throughout the evening) also confirms that the Juventus defensive phase is finally restored to the levels we were used to.

Allegri also seems to have recovered that conviction and humility necessary to be able to make the Juventus team compete until the end.

Of course, the good game continues to be an illusion, but at this stage we probably can’t ask for more from this Juventus, especially after the shock of the decisive loss of Federico Chiesa which risks negatively affecting the whole season.

To ruin the positive climate of the umpteenth consecutive useful result obtained in Serie A, however, there is certainly what can be defined as the “Dybala case”.

Dybala case

The renewal of the Argentine champion’s contract is late in coming and this state of uncertainty risks having a negative impact and fully reflecting on the Juventus environment, contaminating it with tensions and worries that at this moment it would certainly be better to avoid.

Dybala’s lack of exultation, even if explained to the microphones at the end of the race, with that defiant look turned towards the grandstand of the executives certainly cannot go unnoticed.

That then reiterating on TV that he “has absolutely nothing to prove” confirms how much he certainly did not like the declarations of Arrivabene of the last period.

How this telenovelas will end is certainly not known today; However, having arrived a few months after the natural expiration of the contract without having renewed it first is certainly not a far-sighted move by the Juventus management.

It is okay to have all the complaints of the case against the performance of the “Joya” in recent years but, if you have chosen to bet on him especially after the summer escape of CR7 you cannot continue to keep this situation in the balance.

Losing the Juventus number 10 to zero (also captain of Juve during the match against Udinese) would be a real sporting suicide.

Certainly no one is indispensable and the Juventus fans have undergone many more painful starts in the past, but letting him go away like this, to maybe see him next year with the Inter rivals’ shirt would certainly shout for revenge.

They have made mistakes in recent years within the Juventus management (the fingers of both hands are not enough to list them) but this could really be the icing on the cake of a management that is absolutely not up to par. Definitely not from Juve. @stefanodiscreti