Juvemania: fourth place saved with character and pride! But what a regret Demiral | First page

What a playoff

In the postponement of the sixth day of return, Atalanta and Juventus honor the fight for fourth place in the league with a great, very fast-paced match in which both teams tried to win the challenge from start to finish, even risking losing it.

Especially Juve, who went under for Malinovskyi’s “bomb” who every time he meets the black and white team turns into an infallible sniper, really got it back by the hair at the end thanks to a gore by Danilo, one of the last to give up.

Really an intense match as few in Italy are seen and which postpones the decision for who will keep company with Inter, Milan and Naples in the next Champions League for the rest of the tournament.

Just talk about the Scudetto

That the Old Lady has totally changed face after the repair market for the purchases of Zakaria and especially Vlahovic is evident to all but the enthusiasm of the last few days in which Juventus was potentially approaching a sensational comeback for the Scudetto seemed really excessive. , almost forced. An owl.

As Allegri rightly pointed out at the end of the race, the points lost at the beginning of the season weigh a lot, too much, to allow himself to think about anything else and this draw could have definitively put a tombstone even to the most unbridled optimism.

For the championship victory it will be necessary to postpone the discussion to next season where, at Juve, it is hoped to obviously start in a completely different way.

Demiral regret

Seeing De Ligt’s performance of absolute level, a real block with the only flaw in the 90 ‘in the foul that gave rise to the goal of the Orobic’s advantage, surely you can feel some regrets at Juve for what could have been his partner. ideal department in the present but above all in the future.

Vlahovic is truly a hurricane, a footballer who does the ward alone and who sees the goal like few others in the world, just a moment of distraction from the opponents and punishes you but if he remained dry against Atalanta it is more for the merits of others than for his demerits.

Above all, this is due to a Demiral gladiatorial who engaged in a hand-to-hand duel of yesteryear with the Serbian striker.

The balance sheet is fundamental in a club, as is the need for some sales to make ends meet, but on a technical / tactical level certainly the sale of the young Turkish defender is one of the most painful in recent years at Juventus. Who knows that he may not risk being regretted too much in the future.

