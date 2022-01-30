Juvemania: Kulusevski can become a big regret | Market

DV7

The Dusan Vlahovic affair is now history for Juve.

The former Fiorentina striker presented himself to Juventus in great shape, immediately inheriting an important, very heavy jersey number, the one that stood on the shoulders of Cristiano Ronaldo until last August.

The Old Lady could not have hit more right, really a bang, to fill that huge void left in the summer by the Portuguese phenomenon.

With the purchase of the center forward that was missing, the black and white squad is once again extremely competitive both in Europe and especially in Italy.

Game improvements and rankings are expected as early as February.



Zakaria for the midfield?

But the Juventus transfer market does not seem to stop at the only, huge, purchase of Vlahovic.

For once, the “repair” transfer campaign, which is normally destined for minor adjustment blows, seems to have turned instead into a pharaonic transfer campaign that has nothing to envy to the more prestigious summer one.

As if last summer we didn’t have time to fix the team due to the CR7 “earthquake” and now we are trying to recover in every way the time and ground lost in this first part of the season.

With the money of Paratici’s Tottenham, through the disposals of Kulusevski and Bentancur, Juventus could place yet another important blow to strengthen the team.

After fixing the attack, the aim is now, in these few hours before the transfer market is closed, to shore up the midfield as well.

The hot name is that of the Swiss Denis Zakaria, who expires his contract next June, a footballer who has already impressed in the last period for technical characteristics and physical strength.

His name sounds like the right one at the right time.

Juventus is missing a midfielder with his qualities and would obviously be missing even more in case of Bentancur’s sale to Tottenham.

Bentancur and Kulusevksi, what regrets?

If on the one hand, however, the Juventus upgrade seems very evident in the Bentancur-Zakaria change, the only doubts in this regard are related to the age of the players involved in the possible transfers that he has put under the eye of the Paratici lens also by the fans of the Tottenham not fully convinced of the work of the former Juventus sporting director.

Given that London fans should be more than calm, with the absolute guarantee of Antonio Conte on the bench (one who has always been used to winning and not giving gifts to anyone), on the other hand it is also legitimate to ask about any regrets for two so young footballers; class 1997 Bentancur, even class 2000 Kulusevski.

Personally, between the two Juventus players, I would have no doubts about the chosen name to sacrifice: Rodrigo Bentancur has never fully convinced in recent years.

With the arrival of Zakaria then his transfer would be painless.

Different speech for Kulusevski. The performance of the Swedish footballer, especially in the last year, was significantly lower than expected but at not even 22 years of age he has already shown, in a very discontinuous way, ballistic skills and techniques out of the ordinary.

Agree that in modern football there are no more certainties and that all players are expendable at any time, but Dejan absolutely seems to deserve at least another chance.

If his sale will be necessary to rebalance the coffers after the heavy outlay for Vlahovic, it will absolutely have to be dealt with.

But if somehow it could be done differently, depriving yourself of such a young and talented player can become a cause for great regret in the future.

@stefanodiscreti