Juvemania: Sarri, what a gnawing! In the long-distance duel he swept Allegri | First page

Engagement with Lazio

Allegri’s Juventus starts from where it left off, continuing the necessary comeback attempt for the Champions League.

After having hooked Fiorentina to the last breath in the round before the stop for the national teams, after having passed the stop for the world qualifiers, the black and white team had the great merit of also engaging Lazio thanks above all to the coldness of Leonardo Bonucci, relentless from the spot both in the first half and during the second half of the game.

Allegri beats Sarri, even quite clearly, taking a nice revenge against the inconclusive ball possession of the biancoceleste formation that orphaned of its bomber, Ciro Immobile, was practically harmless. Sarrism defused.

Sarri, what are you saying?

Then the words of the Lazio coach at the end of the match are out of tune, a climb on the mirrors for which the noises of the nails are heard very loud, even at a distance.

How do you talk about “rigorino” on the occasion of the Cataldi – Morata contact? Reviewing the images at the VAR, one wonders how the referee did not whistle the obvious penalty kick live. It is useless to comment on Reina’s sensational foul on Chiesa in the final.

That Sarri has never been a true Juventus player is a thing now known to everyone and which once again brings to mind the error of evaluation of the summer 2019 of the Paratici / Nedved couple who hired him to coach Juve without ever asking the slightest doubt whether the unconventional Tuscan coach would have adapted to the style of the Turin team.

Having kept a useless ball possession for almost the entire match, almost 80%, is certainly not a merit indeed it is an indictment against “Sarrismo”, given the total absence of scoring opportunities.

His excuses at the end of the race are really unpleasant and in bad taste, a real “gnaw” let’s face it. It is clear that he was particularly keen to do well against his former team, especially against Allegri with whom there has never been a great feeling of esteem. Sentiment that appears (indeed is) widely paid also by the counterpart.

Champions League play-off



A decisive week has now begun at Juventus which will almost certainly define the final position in the Champions League group (Chelsea still the favorite?) And which will then end with the next “Champions play-off” against Gasperini’s Atalanta which after a subdued start is returned to give entertainment and results to its fans, and beyond.

The fall of Milan against Fiorentina shortens the distance from the top positions in Serie A, but in this moment the Old Lady first of all has to worry about the competition for the fourth place where Atalanta appears momentarily favored also in light of the ranking position outstanding.

After having recovered 3 points at Fiorentina in the penultimate day of the championship and 3 points at Lazio in the last round, it would be really essential to finally exit the tunnel to do the same also against Atalanta in the advance of next Saturday in Turin.

Little by little the Juventus of the Allegri Bis is taking shape even if, as Nedved rightly pointed out to the microphones, the farewell of Ronaldo was and still is a sensational blow, difficult to absorb in such a short time. @stefanodiscreti