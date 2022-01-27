Juvemania: Vlahovic puts Allegri with his back to the wall! | First page

Vlahovic, what a shock

Where do we start this time?

We specified in the post-match editorial at San Siro (one of the worst games ever in the Allegri era, with even zero shots on goal by the Juventus team) that without a true striker like the “monstrously forbidden dream” Vlahovic and continuing to play so badly, despite the evident quality of the squad superior to the contenders, Juventus probably would not have been able to enter the top four in Italy.

Suddenly, however, that monstrously forbidden dream has become reality (or almost) and Allegri will be able to fill his atavistic lack of play with a terminal like Vlahovic, one of those few strikers capable of making the department on his own, unique characteristics as not for years. they met at Juventus.

A crazy shot, unexpected especially in terms of timing and methods. Especially for the January repair market where such important market movements are usually not expected.

Instead, only official status is now expected.

Back to the wall for Allegri

If not arriving in the top four in Italy would have been considered an absolute failure even without Vlahovic, at Juve we do not even want to consider this hypothesis now after the further strengthening of the Bianconeri squad.

With the arrival of the bomber they needed, Juventus equalized at least the gap against Inter and stood before all the other contenders for a place in the Champions League by posting.

There are really no more excuses now for Allegri, he will no longer even be able to hide behind the summer departure of Cristiano Ronaldo because finally, even if after having thrown away a championship that was absolutely within reach, the Old Lady has become stronger than that of the last year driven by Andrea Pirlo. To justify in some way his millionaire engagement at Allegri, all that remains is to do better than his predecessor, in this encore adventure at Juve. With Vlahovic in the team, everything will become easier even for those who continue to think that winning short-nosed is the best way to play football.

@stefanodiscreti