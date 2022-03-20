“Juvenile Court”: other legal court series to watch on Netflix if you liked the Korean drama

The story portrays the sociological causes behind juvenile delinquency in South Korea. (Netflix)

The captivating plot of juvenile court has captivated the viewing public of Netflix with only one season. The South Korean television production is narrated from the perspective of a cold judge who has a deep contempt for the people who make up the criminal world from an early age. Kim Hye Soo brings to life the protagonist who, one day, receives a transfer to work at the Yeonhwa District Juvenile Court.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

According to the official synopsis, the story “revolves around Eun-Seok, a judge who abhors juvenile delinquents, but later realizes the social problems they face and the responsibility society has for their behavior.” What other titles are similar to this one? Here are five legal dramas that you can also watch on the service streaming.

Law School

A group of students and professors from the legal department of the National University of Korea are faced with a strange and unusual case in which they will put their legal skills to use. Kim Myung-min, Kim Bum, Ryu Hye-young and Lee Jung-eun make up the main cast of this television series broadcast by JTBC and Netflix. The first season consists of 16 episodes.

“Law School” is a South Korean drama set in the Korea National University. (Netflix)

How To Get Away With Murder

This acclaimed legal drama created by Peter Nowalk and produced by Shonda Rhimes (Grey’s Anatomy) introduces us to Annalize Keating (Viola Davis), a law professor at a prestigious Philadelphia university who puts together a legal team with five of her students to solve various cases. However, as the story progresses, it is revealed that she and her students are suspected of a murder. Alfred Enoch, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry, Karla Souza, Charlie Weber and Liza Weill They complete the cast. All six seasons are available on the platform.

Viola Davis won an Emmy Award for her performance in “How To Get Away With Murder.” (Netflix)

the trial

Divided into eight episodes, the Italian miniseries focuses on a prosecutor who is about to pass the verdict on the daughter of a millionaire businessman for the death of a young woman. The judicial thriller story takes us to the courtrooms of Mantua, a city in northern Lombardy, to go through the trial involving the brutal murder of Angélica Petroni, a 17-year-old girl. Victoria Puccini, Michele MorroneFrancesco Scianna, Camilla Filippi and Euridice Axen make up the cast.

Vittoria Puccini and Michele Morrone star in “The Trial.” (Netflix)

For Life: life sentence

The legal and criminal drama is inspired by the true story of Isaac Wright Jr., a man who was taken to prison for a crime he did not commit. During his time as a prisoner, he studied law to become a lawyer and prove the innocence of his 20 other jailmates and himself. Nicholas Pinnock, Indira Varma, Joy Bryant, Mary Stuart Masterson, Dorian Crossmond Missick, Tyla Harris, Glenn Fleshler and Boris McGiver star. Both seasons can be seen on Netflix.

“For Life: Life Sentence” alludes to the real life experience of Isaac Wright Jr., an African-American man wrongfully sent to prison. (Netflix)

Better Call Saul

Over five seasons, this spin off from breaking bad created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould shows what happened six years before the original events from the perspective of Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), a peculiar lawyer who has served as the defense of various drug traffickers and criminals. Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Michael McKean, Giancarlo Esposito and Tony Dalton complete the brilliant performances of this fiction of criminal drama and black humor.

Bob Odenkirk will play Saul Goodman for the last time in the sixth season of the “Breaking Bad” spin-off series. (Netflix)

KEEP READING:

juvenile court: A Korean legal drama that looks at the background of juvenile delinquency

resident Evil: the Netflix series based on video games revealed its release date

Until we meet again it is nothing more than a pleasant tourist walk through Peru