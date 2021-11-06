Juventus 1-0 Fiorentina, Cuadrado enters and mocked the Viola in the 91st minute

TURIN – At the last breath, Juve manages to manage an excellent Fiorentina (1-0) and takes home three gold points that relaunch them in the Champions League race. It took a leap in the 91 ‘of Cuadrado, thrown into the fray by Allegri in the final after Fiorentina had remained in 10, to make the difference. The bianconeri did not shine on the level of the game but confirmed the progress desired by the coach on the character level.

He recruits Fiorentina who, after having held the field brilliantly for over an hour, was punished by the desire to try to win the challenge. In an attempt to constantly press high, Milenkovic managed two avoidable yellow cards in 7 ‘(66’ and 73 ‘) for as many fouls committed in midfield and put his team in difficulty, forced to close everyone back, with one man less. And so they inevitably ended up capitulating.

Allegri, after Bonucci and Szczesny, Chiellini also loses

After Szczesny and Bonucci, Allegri also lost Chiellini in the warm-up due to an adductor nuisance and then he was forced to field Rugani next to de Ligt to stem the Vlahovic bugbear. In addition, he decided to put Rabiot back on the left in midfield, excluding Bernardeschi. Italian responded by changing two pieces in the team that beat Spezia. On the right in defense he restored Odriozola’s confidence while in the offensive trident he preferred Callejon to Sottil.

Fiorentina more brilliant in the first half

Juve started timidly leaving the field to Fiorentina who immediately engaged Perin with a header from Bonaventura. Little by little the bianconeri managed to raise the center of gravity but struggled to get the points in motion. In the only circumstance in which they succeeded, they nearly took the lead with Morata who did not find the right moment to beat Terracciano at the exit and then served Dybala who kicked high from a favorable position. Fiorentina were not frightened, they continued to press high and to sort the game well on the flanks which gave rise to the two occasions for Saponara and Vlahovic who did not find the mirror from a favorable position. The first half ended with a thrill for the bianconeri: on a free-kick from Biraghi, Danilo put in a corner by accidentally hitting the ball with his left hand. Sozza asked Di Paolo al Var for guidance who, however, confirmed that there were no conditions to decree the penalty since the Brazilian’s arm was along the body.

The red in Milenkovic changes the game, crossbar of the Church

Allegri was forced to leave Alex Sandro in the locker room due to muscle problems but Pellegrini did not regret him by taking the countermeasures well in Odriozola who, up to that moment, had raged on the right. Juve with a couple of good restarts just missed the target with Morata and Rabiot but continued to struggle to play against a Fiorentina good at continuing to press high and close all the passing lines. The turning point came right after Milenkovic’s expulsion. Italian tried to defend himself by inserting Igor and Nastasic and putting Sottil to support Vlahovic but Juve, sensing the smell of a difficult hold, regained strength and courage by immediately hitting a sensational internal crossbar with a diagonal of the Church.

Cuadrado enters and changes the game

Allegri guessed the right move by inserting Cuadrado and moving Chiesa to the left in place of Rabiot. The Colombian started throwing in poisonous balls that put the opposing defense on the ropes. On one of these, Morata scored but clearly offside. Not happy, in full recovery, Cuadrado decided to do everything by himself and was rewarded: he went away in the area on the right to Biraghi and mocked Terracciano at the near post, thanks to a slight but decisive deviation of the foot of the purple full-back. Juve thus finds a smile again in the league. For Fiorentina a mocking defeat that also leaves heavy aftermath: against Milan next Saturday, in fact, the Italian will have to do without the central starting couple. In addition to Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta will also be missing who, having been warned, has received a warning. Certainly not the best way to prepare for the match against the Rossoneri.

JUVENTUS 1-0 FIORENTINA (0-0)

Juventus (4-4-2): Perin; Danilo, De Ligt, Rugani, Alex Sandro (1 ‘st Lu.Pellegrini); Chiesa, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot (33 ‘st Cuadrado); Dybala (47 ′ st Bentancur), Morata (43 ′ st Kaio Jorge). (23 Pinsoglio, 35 Israel, 5 Arthur, 8 Ramsey, 19 Bonucci, 20 Bernardeschi, 44 Kulusevski). Coach: Allegri.

Fiorentina (4-3-3): Terracciano; Odriozola, Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Biraghi; Bonaventura (33 ′ st Duncan), Torreira (19 ′ st Amrabat), Castrovilli (33 ′ st Nastasic); Callejon (30 ′ st Igor), Vlahovic, Saponara (30 ′ st Sottil). (25 Rosati, 31 Cerofolini, 14 Maleh, 17 Terzic, 21 Egharevba, 23 Venuti, 24 Benassi). All .: Italian.

Referee: Sozza di Seregno.

Net: in st 46 ′ Cuadrado.

Expelled: in st 26 ‘Niccolini (assistant coach of Fiorentina) from the bench; 28 ‘Milenkovic for a double yellow card.

Ammonites: Martinez Quarta, Danilo, Milenkovic, Nastasic, Rugani for foul play.

Corners: 5-5.

Recovery: 2 ‘and 4’.

Spectators: 29.501.