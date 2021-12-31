Sports

Juventus, a positive at Covid: the press release

Case of positivity to Covid in Juventus: the Juventus club has released the press release of the new contagion

The increase in positives continues to Covid even in the world of football. Now also the Series A is dealing with the new wave of coronavirus and there is no shortage of cases.

To pay also the Juventus, with the young Koni de Winter positive result at Covid as reported by the Juventus club. The young player is part of the Under 23 although this year he was also employed in the first team by Merry.

As stated in the note issued by the Piedmontese company de Winter, it is already observing the envisaged rules. Furthermore, Juventus, which will resume its activity tomorrow, specifies that “it will apply the protocols in force as always, in agreement with the Health Authorities”. The defender’s positivity joins that of his four teammates (Enzo Barrenechea, Gabriele Boloca, Marco Da Graca and Marco Raina) and two players from the Primavera.

Juventus, de Winter positive at Covid

The first team is expected to restart from the match against Napoli scheduled for January 6th. A much discussed game also for the positivity that emerged in the blue team, with the memory of the postponement and the controversies of last year. Just today the news of the healing is of Insigne that of Fabian Ruiz with the solo Lozano which is currently struggling with the Covid.

