Juventus’ all in on Vlahovic is also a message to Paulo Dybala

It is the day of Dusan Vlahovic. Today in Turin the expected confrontation between the management of the Juventus and the agents of the young Serbian center forward. The bianconeri have closed the agreement with Fiorentina, but they have to perfect the one with the player’s representatives. That is the one from which everything was born, but today we have to put the famous black and white: the devil, they say, is in the details.

Impossible to back down now. The feeling is that everything will go smoothly. Partly because the decisions seem to have already been made, partly because all the parties involved in this affair seem to have gone too far to be able to pull back. If it is true that neither Juve nor Vlahovic have publicly taken a position – unlike the Viola in the words of the sports director Pradè – how could Dusan ever stay in Florence after all that has happened in recent days? The same goes for the bianconeri: at this point, it would be difficult to explain to the fans – and also to Allegri – that the great blow was missed for secondary aspects after all. Thus, if everyone sits down at the table with the aim of maximizing their convenience, at some point meeting will be inevitable.

A message to Dybala. The arrival of Vlahovic in Turin, in addition to being a surprise blow and the most important deal of this season, is in some way also a reminder to Paulo Dybala. The Argentine likes Liverpool, and Marotta’s half-denial is not enough to rule out that Inter will think about it in the future: he has a transfer market, and today the feeling is that the future in Turin is complicated. But he has always made it clear that he wants to stay at Juve, that he wants to be ten and captain. Whether or not he has something to prove is a matter of point of view. With Vlahovic, however, the club first of all makes it clear that they can do things big if they want to. Secondly, on the other hand, it has also exposed itself too much and some summer sacrifices have probably taken it into account. Finally, the question is how Dybala will adapt to the new partner. He had two, as big as Vlahovic aspires to become, but today he is not: with Higuain, the Joya was exalted. With Ronaldo, Dybala is almost gone. What will he do now?