Juventus, Allegri announces 4 absences for Bologna: “Kulusevski will be there, but on the bench”

Have you recovered anyone for tomorrow’s race? It is one of the questions posed at the press conference a Massimiliano Allegri, coach of the Juventus who in the press conference held on the eve of the match against Bologna replied as follows: “First of all, I want to congratulate the women’s team, which yesterday achieved an important goal. At least in Europe Juve is doing well at any level. Having said that, this set: “Dybala will not be available, Chiesa is recovering well, Danilo the same but they will not be available for the next two races. Chiellini has some minor ailments, I hope to have it by Tuesday. The other skilled and enlisted “.

What are the conditions of Dybala? He will play Dybala in his place

“Kulusevski returned after a week off and does not have 90 minutes in his legs, for the operation he underwent he was several days without eating solid things and therefore he lost some weight. But having him already on the bench is already important. . For Dybala at the level of resonance nothing came out, but the same injury happened in Venice with Malmoe: there is a risk and with the risk you will not go anywhere, also because yesterday and today he did not train “.

