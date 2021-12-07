Juventus, Allegri loses another striker

Sudden tile for Juventus: the attacker has undergone surgery and will miss the next matches between Champions and league. The official press release

Bad news arrives for Massimiliano Merry on the eve of Juventus–Malmo. The Juventus coach loses a striker in view of the next close matches between Champions League And A league.

This is Dejan Kulusevski, who is forced to stop after the two consecutive games played as a starter against Salerno And Genoa. With Federico’s injury church, in fact, Maximilian Merry he gave minutes and confidence from the start to the Swedish winger, returning from a rather complicated first part of the season. The former Atalanta and Parma, in fact, remained on the sidelines in the first months, also fueling rumors and rumors of the transfer market regarding his possible farewell in January. Then the last two opportunities as a starter, well exploited, up to the stop for the surgery. As communicated by the Juventus, this morning the player “underwent surgery for the resolution of acute sinusitis of odontogenic origin. The intervention, performed by dr. Tubino and by dr. Ruffino at the Chivasso hospital, is perfectly successful. They will be needed 7 days of rest before the resumption of sporting activity “.

READ ALSO >>> EXCLUSIVE | Camoranesi: “My simple football. Italian, Juve and Alvarez: I’ll explain “

Kulusevski stops: the last ones between the field and the future

January is approaching and in recent weeks Kulusevski has also been associated with big di Premier League like theArsenal. His future remains in the balance: in the face of an important offer, in fact, the management of Juventus will give the green light to the sale of the Swede. A necessary sacrifice for new incoming shots. Meanwhile, the 2000 class is pitted for at least a week. A stop that could even be prolonged after seven days of inactivity.