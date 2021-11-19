Juventus, Allegri: “Points are not made with words”. And Sarri stings: “Every team is trainable”

TURIN – Doubt Dybala animated Juventus’ approach to the match against Lazio. But Joya will not be there at the Olimpico. The Argentine was left out of the squad list as a precaution and will miss the big match. A direct clash between two teams that “float on the edge of fourth place” but which, in all probability, will have to do without the two most dangerous men in attack, Immobile for the Biancocelesti and Dybala for Juventus. Chiesa will play a fundamental role: “I ask him to score,” said Allegri, who will also have to do without Bernardeschi, De Sciglio and in all probability Chiellini.

Juve’s secrets in a TV series: “All true, no theater” by Maurizo Crosetti November 17, 2021





Massimiliano Allegri, how did you find the players for tomorrow?

“I only saw the Europeans, because the South Americans arrived a little late. Someone recovered: we’ll see today. I don’t even know who will come to Rome, I know absolutely nothing. I’ll see after training.”

Juventus, Dybala’s recovery for Lazio is difficult. Chiellini will not be in the game by Domenico Marchese November 18, 2021





What game are you expecting?

“I believe that two teams that have shared the trophies in the last ten years are facing each other, apart from Milan and Napoli in the Super Cup. It is therefore a difficult, important game. It’s the recovery, you have to get used to playing because then we will have games of great importance until December “.

“Juve”, the black cat who roams Vinovo is an Instagram star by Domenico Marchese November 18, 2021





Are you oriented towards bringing Dybala to Rome or do you focus on prudence?

“It is not a question of prudence, yesterday he did nothing, today he will try to train since he has not trained for a week. The desire is there but we will see, we have many games. Even if the calf has nothing from the point of instrumental view, it can be dangerous: we’ll see “.

Lazio have made most of their points at home. What kind of game will you have to play?

“Like football matches. When we have the ball we have to be good, they have a very good organization and Sarri is giving an imprint on how he wants his teams to play. He has technical players like Milinkovic-Savic, Pedro, Luis Alberto. The defense has settled down and we will have to play well technically. “

Juventus, Allegri pessimistic about Dybala: “Calf injuries are risky”



Lazio, Chelsea and Atalanta. Decisive moment?

“We must not think but do. It is useless to think and talk, we are 4 points from fourth place, we are behind. It is useless to talk, but we need the facts, the results. We must slowly try to improve in the offensive phase,” defensive and in the standings. Fortunately the match against Chelsea is a beautiful, important challenge but we will play for first place as the next round has already been won. “

The challenge with Sarri returns. Who said this team is not trainable. Do you agree?

“Maurizio was in Turin, he won the last Scudetto and did a good job, he is an excellent coach as evidenced by the victories he obtained. You have to ask him, he said so, for me the teams are all trainable. Then the team changed compared to two years ago “.

How was the work period for Kean?

“Kean has worked well and is available”.

Given the physicality of Milinkovic-Savic, will it be essential to focus on Rabiot?

“Rabiot has returned from the national team where he has also scored. As always, when you return there is one side that is happy because he won another who is dissatisfied because he lost.”

Tomorrow’s challenge brings to mind the diatribes with what she called “football scientists”. Sarri coached this Juve, but then she came back: was her philosophy right?

“When I say scientists I say that in my humble opinion football is an art made by the players. What remains impressed on us are the plays, the coach must give organization and ideas. He must make the players available in the best conditions to be able to play. . Football is questionable, everyone can have their say, but it is like a funnel: we talk but the difference is made by the result. Gossip does not count, it takes away the wind. I could think for three hours talking about Empoli, Sassuolo, but the judgment of each match, especially the experts, is based on the result. The National team made an excellent European: first everyone pontificated, they didn’t give a euro to the national team. football is massacred. Mancini did a great job but there is balance, the national team will go to the World Cup for me and get out of problems. In football it is difficult to win at European level: what matters is the result. ticato because they think I don’t like seeing good plays: I’m a lover, but you have to win. There is not just one way, there are many “.

Could there be room for Ramsey tomorrow?

“I have to evaluate him, yesterday during training he had a resentment in his flexor. We will evaluate him.”

How is De Sciglio?

“The recovery is going well, he is training slowly. I hope Chelsea can rejoin the team afterwards.”

What will be the advantage of playing against Lazio without a building? What will you ask of the Church tomorrow?

“To score goals, which the forwards must do. For the Property question, Sarri built Napoli on the lack of a center forward, maybe he will build it with Lazio as well. From next time, not tomorrow.”

How’s Arthur?

“I am very happy, he is working well and has enthusiasm. Today I will evaluate the general conditions, he is a fully recovered player.”

How do you explain the difference in condition and performance between the national team and the club?

“Rabiot made good performances in the last matches before Covid and it takes time. Ramsey suffered injuries at Juventus, then returned and played in the national team.”

How will he replace Bernardeschi?

“Bernardeschi is out, we won’t have it for another twenty days. He was doing well, we hope that when he comes back he will be in the same condition in which we left him”.