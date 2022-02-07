Juventus, Allegri rejoices | Here is the ‘new Vlahovic’ thanks to the exchange

Juventus unleashed on the January transfer market. The Juventus management and Allegri plan the summer session: there is a new great goal

Expected tonight for the debut of Dusan Vlahovic with the shirt of the Juventuswith the Serbian ex Fiorentina who was the flagship of the ‘Old Lady’ winter shopping campaign.

A real blitz to beat the fierce competition and anticipate the arrival under the bulk of the 2000 class bomber. However, the management of Continassa does not seem willing to stop here and already plans the moves for the next summer market to further strengthen the squad by Massimiliano Merry.

The Tuscan coach also needs a Vlahovic between midfield and trocar and the number one goal in this sense responds to the profile of Nicolò Zanioloyesterday cross and delight with the jersey of Rome in the frantic final of the match with Genoa which also led to the expulsion of the number 22 after the goal canceled by the VAR. The former Inter talent has long been reported on the radar of the Juventus club, since the days of the famous ‘pizzino’ of the former CFO Paratici in which the name of Zaniolo was also on display.

Juventus transfer market, assault on Zaniolo in the summer: Kean and McKennie have the cards to snatch him from Roma

Now Juve is ready to go back, waiting for the situation on the renewal of the player expiring in 2024 to be defined. Pinto recently did not close the doors to the farewell of the Italian national team, before that Mourinho threw water on the fire trying to ease the rumors about the future of the left-handed class of ’99. The leadership of the ‘Old Lady’ plans the assault on Zaniolo, however, valued at around 50 million euros by Rome.

Juventus to lower the cash amount – writes ‘Tuttosport’ confirming the rumors reported by Calciomercatoweb.it – ​​can insert Moise’s card in the negotiation Kean, so far disappointing after returning under the Mole. Also pay attention to paper McKennie: the US international could entice the stars and stripes ownership of Roma. Meanwhile, Allegri dribbles the Zaniolo argument and focuses on the Champions race: fourth place will in fact be essential to plan the offensive for Zaniolo next summer.