Juventus: Allegri trident idea Vlahovic, Dybala and Morata

The gift arrived from Florence conforms to the original, perhaps better. The new teammates of Dusan Vlahovic in these days look at each other and say: “Well, cool …”. Several raise the bar: “Very strong”. Also because smiles of understanding come from those who followed him in the physical tests. The meaning of all this is as follows: Dusan Vlahovic liked it and Allegri – barring any sensational thoughts of tonight – will send him out on the pitch as early as tomorrow evening, in spite of his traditional prudence with new signings. Vlahovic only trained for a few days with the team but in the speeches of the fans (and not only …) Juve is already being built around him. First test, and what a test, tomorrow night against Verona, episode number 1 of the high tension trilogy: Hellas, Atalanta and Turin in three consecutive days of A. Simply, the three most aggressive teams in the league.

10-7-9 – The big question for the next few hours will be whether Allegri, close to Vlahovic, will let Dybala and Morata play, for the most suggestive of the tridents. Information from the last few hours: yes, it is possible. Morata does not seem in question and is now proposing himself in the role of Robin: if Vlahovic has the physique of Batman, Alvaro can play close to him, return to the left – a bit like Mandzukic – and take advantage of his presence in the area with second-hand movements. tip. Allegri has already raised his thumb: he likes the idea of ​​those two together. For Dybala, the matter is more complex. Paulo has always tended to play on the center-right and this will not change. He can occupy the space on the right of the trident and move to play almost as a playmaker, as his instinct almost always suggests. Juan Cuadrado yesterday did personalized work and did not train with the team, so the prospect makes its way: Cuadrado on the bench, ready for the second half, and all the heavy names inside. Dangerous, if you consider how Verona play (but really, three strikers plus Arthur against Tudor?) But very fascinating.

One evening in Rome – The challenge now is to enlarge the frame and look at the bigger picture – the match against Verona – and the very big one: the Champions race. In fact, Juve will go on the pitch for fourth place in Italy and for the quarter-finals in Europe for a month: nobility quarters, they say so. Allegri had the striker he wanted and the midfielder he asked for for months, so fourth place became the minimum goal and after all, Max has already got on with the job. After matchday 17, when they drew in Venice, Juve were -8 from Napoli, then in fourth place. That was the most difficult moment: it was two weeks before Christmas and the season already seemed compromised. Fourth place, a mirage.

At the G5 table – Juve, on the other hand, beat Bologna and Cagliari, drew with Napoli, above all came out of a ditch, dug with the shovel of self-harm, against Mourinho’s Rome. Trailing by two goals, with the first rumors of Federico Chiesa’s crusader chasing each other in the stands, Juve seemed doomed to a season as a spectator. Then it all happened quickly: three goals in seven minutes to shoot that match at the Olimpico, the four points scored between Udinese and Milan, the transfer week that disrupted Italy. And now, look a bit, Juve are back at the G5 table, the one in which the positions for noble Europe are shared. The eight points from fourth place are now reduced to six, four, now to one, even if Gasperini’s Atalanta, holder of the position, have a game to recover. More on Milan and Napoli, seven points away but not impregnable.

The question – Allegri will try it with the usual weapons. Defensive care. Physicality, never so much at the center of discussions as after Vlahovic and Zakaria’s transfer market. The depth of the squad, which even in a complex week will allow him to have Cuadrado, Kean, McKennie and perhaps Bonucci sitting next to him. With these men, the ones he wanted, he must settle the attack-issue, understand if Zakaria and Locatelli can be alpha and omega of the midfield, restore enthusiasm to a fairly depressed team. The great thing, especially for those who watch football without the eyes of a fan, is that a new Juve is about to be born here. First question to the young creature: can balance, Max’s ancient comet, go along with a Dybala-Vlahovic-Morata trident? Let Tudor know.

