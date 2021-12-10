Juventus, Allegri: “We are like Easter, there is always a surprise … But in Venice it is more important than the others”

TURIN – Maximum concentration for an important match, indeed “more important than the others”. For the period, for the detachment from the Champions League and to confirm the growth that Juventus has shown in recent matches, at least from the point of view of results. In addition to the qualities of Zanetti’s team, it is the mentality of the team that worries Allegri: “We will have to play as a provincial.” The first to pay the consequences of the lack of right mentality is the Brazilian Arthur, who has not been called up due to a delay in training: “It was the one before the game, things that happen but he will be available from Tuesday”. Arthur will not be available along with the injured Danilo, Chiesa, McKennie and Ramsey, the latter getting closer to being sold in January. Allegri does not know if it will be enough, given that this year Juve “is like Easter, there is always a surprise”: certainly the messages sent out by the coach are unequivocal and make Penzo’s match, “a particular stadium for the boys except Chiellini. they have never played “, one of the most important for Juventus’ pursuit.

Massimiliano Allegri, three victories with positive signs have come in the last three games. What can be the next step?

“Tomorrow’s game, complicated because Venice scored a lot at home. I think they didn’t score a goal only with Inter. A team that plays, carefree, comes from a bad defeat against Verona where they dominated the first half. They play. with Juventus, they will try to do a historic feat. We have to put ourselves on par with them on a physical and mental level, at that point the qualities will emerge. But the right approach will be needed. “

Juventus 1-0 Malmö: Kean decisive, Chelsea frozen by Zenit. First Bianconeri by Emanuele Gamba 08 December 2021





How is De Sciglio?

“He is fine, McKennie instead will rejoin next week. Ramsey is still out: there will not be Arthur who arrived late to practice and will not be called up. He arrived late the day before the game, things that happen and he will be back available”

Champions, the possible crossings: Juve risks Atletico, Inter an Englishman 10 December 2021





Will these three games that separate you from the break serve to understand how the team has healed since you will face opponents who will be waiting for you?

“It’s not a question of recovery, of Champions or league. It’s a question of percentages in the scoring phase, we have to be more lucid, more bad in front of goal because the percentage is too low to be Juventus. To score a goal we have to create five chances , so we have to put more head. For tomorrow I think the game will be at risk if we interpret it the wrong way but I think the boys understand the importance of tomorrow’s game, for the game itself and for the moment. performance”

If De Sciglio returns among the owners, will we see the 4-2-3-1 again?

“If De Sciglio plays normal that Cuadrado will go further and Bernardeschi on the left, where he does better because he has more freedom of movement.”

How is Dybala doing with Malmoe in the middle of the game?

“He’s fine, he’s trained and he’s ready to play”

Is it better for Kaio Jorge to play a season or go on loan?

“At this moment we have not taken this hypothesis into consideration. He has been here for three months, he has had physical problems but now he is better and will find space little by little.”

Did you have negative signs as you continue to hit the concentration button in view of the match against Venezia?

“Our trend this year is like this. Since it is an important moment, more than the others, we need to give a signal from the point of view of performance. Then we don’t know how the games end.”

He was already mentioning the particularity of the stadium and the field of Venice the other evening. What are the risks?

“Nobody knows this field, maybe only Chiellini and me. You arrive by ferry, the field is smaller: if you don’t go there and you don’t play a provincial game, in quotation marks, you risk getting hurt. It seems that everything is smaller, tighter , the ball is always in play. They scored three goals against Roma, they beat Fiorentina, and then they play well, congratulations to Zanetti. We will need an important match. “

How is Pellegrini?

“Luca has grown a lot, he has many merits because he wanted to stay at Juventus, he has grown and can still improve. A valid alternative for Alex Sandro.”

Juve are the only team to have finished first in the group. Will the result give the team confidence as well as satisfaction for those who say you don’t play in a European way?

“Many say many things, few guess them and many make mistakes. Football is beautiful because it is questionable, I’m sorry for Atalanta and Milan. Milan had a difficult group, Atalanta lost in the last match. The first place is a satisfaction but we have to think about the championship where we are clearly behind, we have to work to restore stability to the classification “

He said the guys understood on the subject of the approach. Is it his merit or the maturity of the group?

“Let’s see tomorrow at the match! We are always at Easter, there is always a surprise (smiles, editor’s note)”

A few weeks ago Sacchi made predictions about the Champions League, with Inter and Juve behind Milan and Atalanta. Do you want to comment on these words?

“I believe that he speaks with such passion that he has in football. Then what he has done speaks in his favor, must always be listened to.”