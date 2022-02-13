Juventus, Allegri: “Well done to believe it until the end. Scudetto? Our race was already over”

Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus coach, commented to the microphones of DAZN the equal of the bianconeri against Atalanta: “We made a lot of mistakes in the realization phase, in the last pass. A few minutes of terror for some turnovers in which they started again but De Ligt sacrificed himself twice. Second half as good as the first , paradoxically on our ball we lost a pass, they restarted and Malinovskyi was good. It must be said that the team believed in it until the end and Danilo was good at scoring. “

On the Trident Test

“Good, but not only of the three in front. McKennie and Rabiot opened up the spaces for Morata and Dybala to play. They made good triangulations. Then there was a moment when we got too crowded, but it was a good match. part of everyone and technically pleasant. We drew, an important point, we know that Atalanta is a Champions competitor. “

Scudetto race officially over?

“It was official even before, there are too many points to recover from three teams. You always have to win, it’s impossible. We need to think about fourth place and improve performance. For example, when the ball is good, you need to have attention and a goal to score. precision to ensure that the action turns into a goal. “

Why didn’t Zakaria play?

“He played two games, then I saw McKennie who was fine and he was good at attacking the spaces. Zakaria came from two important games and I preferred to put on a fresh one.”

Do the best attacks or the best defenses win the championships?

“I believe that in the lead there is the best attack and the second best defense. With the exception of Sarri’s Juve who had conceded I think 45 goals always wins the best defense.”

Who wins the championship?

“I’ve said it since September, for me Inter wins. With all respect for Milan and Napoli, but yesterday was an important step for Inter.”

Inter superior to Juventus?

“Right now, yes, we have lost too many points in the first leg. If we had 4 more points we would have fun.”

On Vlahovic, dry tonight

“He is 22 years old, he arrived at Juve for a month and must learn not to get nervous during the game when the things he would like to do fail.”