Juventus, Allegri’s “Corto Muso” joins Treccani

TURIN – Now it will no longer be necessary “Know about horse racing”, because “Short muzzle” entered the Encyclopedia Treccani , the most famous encyclopedia in Italian, published by the Institute of the Italian Encyclopedia, starting from 1929 by John Braids And John Kind . After Maurizio Sarri and its “Sarrismo” that a few years ago had had the honor of entering the volumes of the work, it is the turn of Massimiliano Allegri who on April 13, 2019 introduced the concept of “Short muzzle” in football. In the post-game press conference of Spal – Juventus , lost by the bianconeri, the coach explained to the media that the victory of a Scudetto does not necessarily have to come with dozens of points behind, but it can also be obtained and enjoyed thanks to a more narrow gap, as happens to horses that reach the photo finish. at the end of a race. “And at that point just put the nose in front, short nose!”, Allegri said, coining one of the icons of his football and conference philosophy with that memorable attack: “You know horse racing”, become a meme for every occasion.

CONCEPT IN EXPANSION – Why the cortomusism it can even surpass football. You can win the elections short-nosed, you can get one promotion at school of short muzzle or get by for a hair in some complicated situation. Short snout, in common usage, has also generalized its meaning, becoming synonymous with pragmatism, practicality, essentiality. Those who are short-nosed look to the point, concrete and without superfluous frills, but above all without being afraid of looking ugly or appearing so in the eyes of others. Others who also give importance to the form (sometimes transforming it into a real dogma), but whose roast is not always proportional to the smoke generated.

SOCIAL EFFECT – Who knows what he’ll think Merry to have ended up inItalian Encyclopy, he who opened a few books at school and in cultivating his wisdom always watered it with practice and almost never with theory. The curiosity is that since 13 April 2019, the expression short muzzle has practically never been used again, if not directly prompted by a question. The diffusion, therefore, does not depend on the author, but on the social networks that immediately caught on universality, inserting it with a hastag in the virtual language of fans and non-fans.