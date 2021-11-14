Juventus also has its Balto

Who is now closest to “door” that to the “enta” can not fail to remember with a hint of melancholy one of the many animation masterpieces of the 90s. Precisely in 1995, Amblimation, Steven Spielberg’s animation studio, currently known as DreamWorks, dedicated a feature film to Balto, drawing inspiration from a fact that really happened in the mid-1920s.

At one point in the film, Uncle Boris, a Russian goose, tried to describe the protagonist of the feature by saying that: “He is not a dog, he is not a wolf … he only knows what he is not, if only he understood what he is …”. A definition that fits perfectly to Dejan Kulusevski, Swedish talent in force at Juventus since summer 2020. Reading the wikipedia page of the 2000 class, one is almost stunned by the list of roles that are indicated for him: Born a defender, he gives his best when he is deployed right winger in a trident, but he can also play as a midfielder, attacking midfielder or forward. A little too much. The real feeling is that he, like Balto, mainly knows what he is not: he is not a midfielder, he is not a striker and, of course, he is not a defender.

We have come back to talk about him in the last few hours due to his possible exit from Juventus already during the January transfer market. For the Juventus management, his sale, however profitable, would be a sort of admission of guilt. The bianconeri would confirm that his purchase was a wrong move, moreover for a not exactly small amount, on the contrary. In partial defense of the Piedmontese company it must be said that up to now the former Parma and Atalanta have performed well below expectations even if not solely because of his fault, on the contrary.

Arrived in Turin at the beginning of the impromptu Pirlo management the Swede has found a Juventus in an identity crisis that even she no longer knew who she was, after the luster under the technical guidance of Allegri and the vintage of Maurizio Sarri. For a young person on the launching pad, being placed in such a context further exacerbates the difficulties, if after only one year the coach changes again, distorting the game philosophy again, the result can only get worse. In the new 4-4-2 “hybrid” created by Allegri Kulusevski does not actually have a position in which he can give his best: not being a striker, he finds it very difficult to play with his back to the goal to try to open spaces for the insertions of teammates, while as a “pure” winger in midfield he lacks that desire for sacrifice necessary for to give balance to the team, appearing very often indolent and reluctant to help the defensive department in the non-possession phase. At this moment Kulusevski appears to be lacking that sacred fire, that desire to fight that can be seen, and is much appreciated, in another Juventus youngster like Federico Chiesa.

On the other hand, it seems clear that Kulusevski certainly does not lack technical qualities to make an impact even in a top-tier club like Juventus, but the feeling is that as long as he, Allegri and whoever coaches him in the future they will have to find the right role and tasks for him. However, the greatest effort will have to be made by the young Swede who has to be convinced of his qualities for good and show them on the most important stages, finding that courage and willpower that for now have not been seen during his adventure to the Old Lady. The hope of the Juventus players and of Juventus itself is that Kulusevski will be able to take this important step in the shadow of the Mole Antonelliana, before being sold, to finally explode elsewhere, perhaps in that Arsenal which is talked about so insistently and which has already brought a lot good to other ex-Juventus players, becoming one of the many, too many, regrets of which the history of Juventus transfers is dotted.

The story between Juventus and Kulusevski can continue, but on both sides there must be an effort to understand each other and make this marriage as excellent as it was expected two years ago.