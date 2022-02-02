“Juventus always aim for the highest goals. I’ll tell you when I made my choice.”

In an interview with the microphones of DAZN, Dusan Vlahovic talked about his arrival at Juventus but not only. The Serbian said some good things about the Bianconeri, the goals to be achieved and the past difficulties.

Vlahovic, Juventus, words

“My choice was not difficult because there is a bit of Juve DNA in my character. I have chosen Juventus in the last three / four days I think. Juve is Juve. Now I will have to go even faster, even more decisive. I have to give my all to get the great results together with the team. Now I will need a couple of more days to understand the greatness of Juve. I’m experiencing great sensations and I can’t wait to take the field“. “Dybala? We are all teammates, I would like to create a friendship with everyone, even something more. These are the key things: to be united to achieve great goals“.

“What struck me? Everything: the staff, the training fields, the Continassa, but above all the desire to win: this is the most important thing. Lat Juventus he always aims for the highest goals, every year. Five years ago and five years from now, the goal will be to win everything. “