Juventus and Atalanta see the semifinal, but Sassuolo and Fiorentina dream of the coup

Reigning Italian Cup champion and winner of five of the last seven editions. Added to all this is that no one has won the event several times, 14 times. Juventus comes to the quarter-finals of the national cup with all the credentials to be able to dream of yet another triumph. Tomorrow evening, at the Allianz, the Allegri players host Sassuolo as great favorites: according to Sisal experts, the victory of Juventus is given at 1.45 compared to 6.25 for the neroverdi with the draw offered at 4.60. Wide scissor also in terms of qualification as the bianconeri are played at 1.25 in the semifinals compared to 3.75 for the Emilians. For the first time in their history, Juventus and Sassuolo compete in the Italian Cup: the challenge promises to be exciting and full of goals, given the previous ones. Here an Over 3.5, offered at 2.50, could be in the ropes of the two teams. Not even a net from outside the area should be excluded, an option at 2.75 high, given the battery of shooters available to both coaches. Paulo Dybala knows how to hurt Sassuolo having already scored 5 goals against the Emilians: another goal is given 2.50. On the other side there will be Domenico Berardi who scored only once at Juventus, two seasons ago. The leader of Dionisi’s team wants to drag his team towards the semifinals and his goal at Allianz would pay the stakes 4 times.





The match number 11 in the Italian Cup will instead be the one between Atalanta and Fiorentina at the Gewiss Stadium tomorrow afternoon. Libra is a purple brand suit with 6 wins, 2 draws and 2 defeats for the boys now coached by the Italian. This time, however, for the Sisal experts, the Bergamo players are the favorites as their success is played at 1.75 compared to 4.15 for the Tuscans while for the draw it drops to 4.00. Atalanta also ahead for the shift, offered at 1.40 against 2.85 for the Viola. In five of the last six matches, both teams have scored: Goal, at 1.57, appears more likely than No Goal, at 2.25. The challenge will be open-faced, given the philosophy of Gasperini and Italiano: a Ribaltone, who would pay the post 6 times, could be there. Luis Muriel scored with both jerseys but this time he dreams of dragging Atalanta to the semifinals: the Colombian protagonist as the first scorer of the challenge is played at 4.00. Arthur Cabral, after touching his first goal with Fiorentina in the match against Lazio, wants to celebrate for the first time with his new teammates: his historic goal in the purple jersey, perhaps thanks to a header, is offered to 12 .