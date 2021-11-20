Juventus and Napoli words of the heart: they are among the 10 most used passwords by Italians | A league

It is well known: in the network every choice is mapped. It is hoped that at least in our emails they do not come to peek and in any case since you almost always want to go on and every hitch is intolerable, when privacy appears you always say yes. You always say yes even when you have to make an account and in the end there are six, seven options. Just click once on Barolo and after a while, in your mailbox, you will see the entire row of Piedmontese wines parade in front of you: Dolcetto, Barbera, Barbaresco, Gattinara … Grignolino (the one from Liedholm) no, currently it does not enjoy a good press and it is a pity.

Be that as it may, we are all profiled, targets of offertone and very solid, very lucky winners of a smartphone or a kitchen set. Surely the algorithms (so to speak) will soon tell us our dreams or our obsessions, maybe they will reveal our secrets in advance. For sure, they know our preferences today. Not necessarily those declared in the purchase choices, but also the other more subliminal ones. In short, in the digital world we leave traces and signs of different types every time.

Until recently, the most “clicked” word was “sex”, now it seems to be “home”. But here we always remain in the choice of conscious interest. When we choose a password instead we get closer to immediate associative mechanisms, often not even respecting those security warnings that would always require a special character, a capital letter and a number. No, the classic alphanumeric sequence does not seem the most loved by Italians when they have to choose their password, perhaps also because it is difficult to remember and by now you need to have at least a dozen keywords.

In Italy, football also stands out in the digital password map. The password management service NordPass reveals, in fact, that Juventus and Napoli are among the most used by Italians. And, moreover, in the first ten, the others are almost all represented by numbers, in rather elementary sequences (123456 or 123456789, 00000 …). Juventus is the sixth most used word, after “qwerty” (in fifth place, preceded only by numbers), Naples the tenth. We are not sure, but it may be that in addition to being digital entry keys, they are real words of the heart, because we do not see an Inter fan using Juventus without any epithet, just as one of Roma with Napoli. The mystery of Andrea remains, the name or the person most thought of, who arrives before Napoli, in any case behind Juventus.