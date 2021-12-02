Juventus and penalty in the standings

Juventus, possible penalties in the standings after the chaos of capital gains: the final decision has a precise date.

Juventus, from ‘Repubblica’ we talk about the capital gains situation: the Turin prosecutor’s office and the Federcalcio would already be in contact. The focus concerns, in fact, the investigation of capital gains. In fact, the only way to formalize a possible violation is the self-accusatory declaration of a Juventus manager, in short, something that legitimizes the accusation of having inflated the capital gains. And therefore, in essence, a reliable interception is needed. In that case, here’s what Juventus would risk.

READ ALSO >>> Dybala finds a partner to speak to | The understanding grows

What Juventus risks

If there was therefore the authentication of a falsification of accounting or administrative documents to obtain the Uefa license or the registration to the championship, for thearticle 31 of the Sports Justice Code, the company could in fact go encounter at least one penalty in the standings. But the worst case scenario would be the eventual exclusion from the championship. But if, on the contrary, the prosecution were to prove only an administrative offense, there would be “only” a simple fine. In short, the extremes are very different as well as the possible consequences.

READ ALSO >>> Chiellini makes fun of Bonucci | “At 37, a recognition that makes you happy”

The decision, however, will be taken by the end of May: this is the date on which Juventus will know its future off the pitch, but in management as well as in the team, there is optimism: Juventus wants to clarify the issue and says having worked in an appropriate manner.