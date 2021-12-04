Juventus and the “secret” card on Cristiano Ronaldo: “If it comes out, they jump to our throats”

“If it comes out, they jump to our throats … everything about the financial statements, the auditors and everything.” Speaking on the phone are Cesare Garbasio, director of Juventus’ legal office, and sporting director Federico Cherubini. They are talking about “that famous card … the one that shouldn’t theoretically exist”. And that would relate to the contract of Cristiano Ronaldo, who for almost a month (it’s September 23) went to Manchester United. Garbasio is under investigation in the investigation of the capital gains of the Turin prosecutor. And to look for this card again, the Guardia di Finanza returned to the Bianconeri headquarters on Thursday for a new search.

False social communications

The decree states that the papers are used to “accurately reconstruct the terms of the affair, in order to be able to assess its relevance – also in terms of adjustment obligations – on the financial statements approved on 17 September 2021”. And to support the accusation of false corporate communications, “by failing to expose the effects of a private agreement”. Together with Garbasio, the president Andrea Agnelli, the deputy Pavel Nedved, the former director of Fabio Paratici, the manager of the finance area Stefano Cerrato and his former colleagues Stefano Bertola and Marco Re are under investigation. today the Corriere della Sera, Gabasio explains that he had made “a speech with the pres” – that is Agnelli – and adds: “Then maybe we have to make a fake transaction”. The lawyer is afraid of a legal action: “I would not go to the extreme … of filing a lawsuit because then that paper that they have to come up with is not that it helps us so much … in our budget”.

The prosecutors had also asked the managing director Maurizio Arrivabene for this card. Who had replied to investigators that “they are not aware of the existence or location of this document.” According to those who investigate, Juventus would have indicated in the transaction that (re) brought Ronaldo to United the sale price (15 million) but without any mention of this private agreement. For prosecutors, the newspaper explains, it is a violation of the IAS 10 accounting principle, as well as of the civil code (art. 2427, paragraph 22 quater), on the “nature and equity, financial and economic effect of the significant events that occurred after the end of the financial year “. The print today he makes various hypotheses on the content of the card: had Juventus promised Ronaldo economic benefits without recording them in the balance sheet? And why at some point would he even imagine legal action against the player and his agent or against Manchester United?

The investigation on capital gains

Meanwhile, the accounting consultant of the prosecutor Enrico Stasi asked for three months to analyze contracts and company financial statements. Preliminary investigations may be closed in March. And to the delivery of the papers to the sports prosecutor of the FIGC. The investigation into the capital gains sees the seven executives or former executives under investigation for false corporate communications and the issue of invoices for non-existent transactions. Under the slow operations for 282 million in management between 2019 and 2021. Including also those with the prosecutors, which in theory would not correspond to the performance. Covisoc had also opened an investigation on the capital gains. And finally there is also the opinion of the Bianconeri captain Chiellini: “The investigations leave the time they find – his words to Sky -, after the headlines in the newspapers, and we know that when the Juve any investigation is amplified by a million, we have to wait ».

Read also: