Juventus, Arrivabene on Dybala’s future: “Whoever wears the 10 must be aware of the weight of the jersey”

The Juventus CEO spoke to Mediaset about the transfer market: “Church? We will do our reflections”

Still not in top form, Paulo Dybala part on the bench tonight in the final of Italian Super Cup against Inter, but in the pre-match it is the theme of his contract renewal with the team that takes center stage Juventus. Talking about it is the Juventus CEO, Maurizio Arrivabene, who to Mediaset’s microphones confirmed what he said before the match against Roma (“Dybala must prove that he is worth the money requested on the pitch”): “What I said about Dybala applies to all Juve players – explained Arrivabene – I want to see character, determination and the will to win whoever wears the Juventus 10 must be aware of the weight of the jersey “.

To discuss the future of the Argentine striker, the meeting will be held in February, while Juve is looking for a replacement for in the January transfer market Federico Chiesa: “We have many great players in the squad: Morata, Kaio Jorge, Dybala, Kean, Kulusevski. Right now we expect the best from who we have, then we will make our reflections”.

A comment also on the case Szczesny, who will be on the bench by choice of Allegri because he does not have a Green Pass: “There is a tendency to make good news bad news. Szczesny is vaccinated and with him we have completed the vaccination cycle and we are simply following the protocols, as they should do everyone. For Juventus the watchword is: get vaccinated. “

