Juventus-Atalanta 1-0, tactical analysis | The Last Man

The poor performance against Chelsea made the match against Atalanta even more important for Juventus. In fact there were not only the three points at stake, precious between two teams that aspire to at least a place in the Champions League but also the need for Allegri and his team to give answers to a moment of crisis that the four Stanford Bridge goals had sharpened like a hot pin on a wound.

On the pitch, to reverse the course, Allegri restarted from the winning squad against Lazio after Danilo’s injury, with the sole exception of the presence of Dybala in place of Kulusevski. The Argentine has interpreted the role in a more flexible way from the first minute, dirtying the Juventus 4-3-3, especially in the phase of non-possession, placing himself more frequently alongside Morata. In fact, Juve almost always defended with 4-4-2, while, in the attack phase, if Chiesa has always remained rather wide, Dybala has occupied the half space of the center-right.

The Juventus pass map in the first half. We note how Dybala played tighter than Chiesa and how McKennie compensated for Dybala’s traces with his movements. In the non-possession phase, Juve often played a 4-4-2 with Dybala more advanced.

In response, Gasperini’s matches with Juventus’ 4-3-3 were quite natural: Pessina in the Locatelli area, Freuler on Rabiot, De Roon on the center left to try to contain McKennie’s insertions and the three defenders on the three points black and white. The only tactical duel was the marking of Zapata: Allegri tried to put de Ligt on his trail, moving Bonucci to the center left in the area usually less beaten by the Colombian striker, but Gasperini had opposite intentions, asking his center forward to move . For a good part of the match Bonucci and Zapata changed their playing area, running away and chasing each other.

How Allegri tried to attack against Atalanta’s pressing

Atalanta played the game we are used to, aggressive in the defensive phase, trying to immediately annoy the low construction of Juventus with its pressing. In response Allegri tried to exploit Atalanta’s defensive system to his advantage, trying to widen the distance between Gasperini’s men, to attack the spaces created by the movements of the strikers. To do this, the Bianconeri tried to move the ball quickly, leaning vertically as soon as possible on Morata or Dybala, who came towards them. In this way, the best opportunities for Juventus were born, thanks above all to McKennie’s ability to read spaces and integrate.

The occasion in which Chiesa had the conclusion rejected by a desperate – and tremendously effective – recovery of Toloi was born just like this: Locatelli quickly went vertically to Morata who, with his back to the door, managed to perfectly serve the McKennie insertion. Demiral’s aggression on the Juventus striker opened a huge gap behind the Atalanta defense and McKennie was precise in reaching Chiesa’s deep run with a pass over Toloi’s head.

Another clear example has come to the sixtieth anniversary. The action started from a goal kick, with Szczȩsny opening towards Cuadrado. Escaping the opponent’s pressure, the Colombian quickly sought a low pass for Dybala, followed in marking by Demiral. Dybala served Bonucci first, unmarked in front of Atalanta’s offensive line, who in turn, always first, played a magnificent filter for McKennie’s run behind Gasperini’s defense. Also in this circumstance, a frantic – but decisive – recovery of an Atalanta defender was needed to avoid conceding a dangerous conclusion.

In general, it can be said that Juventus’ offensive strategy worked in the right area of ​​the attack, where McKennie always proved to be punctual, precise and energetic in attacking the spaces created by his teammates, especially Paulo Dybala. On the contrary, it was much less efficient on the other side, where Chiesa in the first half remained too anchored to the sideline – perhaps with the tactical goal of further dilating the distance between his marker Toloi and central Demiral – and Rabiot did not never found the correct times for deep insertions.

If the vertical strategy to escape the opponent’s pressing actually created the conditions for various dangerous actions, at the same time it also cost the Bianconeri the goal that decided the match. A quick combination on the left found Morata just beyond halfway; the Spanish striker, however, technically missed the pass for Dybala, ending up serving Djimsiti, who was intelligent and quick in serving Zapata immediately vertically, taking advantage of the risky positioning of Juventus in the attack phase, with Bonucci unavailable to the preventive marking of Zapata because he unmarked himself once again forward to facilitate the movement of the ball. Then the Colombian striker was lucid and cold in electrocuting Szczȩsny’s exit, shooting flat – very hard – under the crossbar.

Alex Sandro is in possession of the ball. Locatelli lowers himself to provide a passage solution, Bonucci opens and climbs to exit the shadowy area of ​​Zapata. Locatelli receives the passage of Alex Sandro and first church servant who, in turn, always first, serves Morata, followed by Demiral. Morata tries to find Dybala, but his pass is intercepted by Djimsiti who is very good at serving Zapata, with Bonucci still out of position.

Chiesa’s injury, forced to remain in the locker room during the interval due to a muscle problem in the hamstring of the left thigh that will keep him stationary until the beginning of 2022, did not push Allegri to review his strategy, but he came out of it. an interesting choice. The Juventus coach has inserted Bernardeschi in the center, moving Dybala to the position of center forward, with Morata further to the left. The Argentine was skilled in cleaning up the balls that hit him, often luring Demiral out of position and managing more often than the Spaniard to assert his technique in the first control and in the passes. In the final minutes, also due to Kean’s entry due to McKennie’s injury, Juventus went to a sort of 4-2-3-1, with Rabiot and Locatelli as midfielders who ended up worsening the phase offensive, no longer a precise reference and with little clarity in taking advantage of a natural lowering of Atalanta. The only thrill was a free kick from Dybala who pinched the top of the crossbar. But it was a standing play, precisely.

It took a little while for Atalanta to win and Juve did too little not to lose

The game developed on rather simple tactical themes. If Juventus consistently tried to overcome the pressure and attack vertically, Atalanta played the usual phase of aggressive non-possession which, although not particularly brilliant, generated 33 steals in the opposing half of the pitch, including to which the one who gave Duvan Zapata’s winning goal (18 for Juve). After De Roon, Demiral was the player who recovered the most balls (5) in the opposing half of the pitch, a figure that tells a lot about the Turkish defender’s game and, against the light, the insistence with which Juventus has urged in low areas of the field your center forward to open the center of the opposing defense. Demiral played the enormity of 24 defensive duels (winning 15), also suffering 5 fouls – second in his team only to Zapata.

With the ball, Atalanta failed to create major dangers, but after the goal scored in the middle of the first half, a sufficiently solid defensive phase was enough to limit Juventus’ scoring opportunities, protect Musso’s goal and take home the victory .

1.2 xG for Juventus, 0.5 for Atalanta. 2 shots in the mirror for the Bianconeri, only one for the Nerazzurri. A match stingy of goal chances

Just the not exceptional match of Atalanta is yet another alarm bell for Juventus. The bianconeri lost a match in which the opponents just needed to find the right opportunity, on a mistake by others, to then manage the advantage. For 90 minutes Allegri’s team attacked in the same way, without trying other solutions to hurt their opponents. For example, he gave up any attempt to lower Atalanta’s defensive structure to force them to defend themselves in their own penalty area. In doing so, Juventus found themselves having to play a game on a very long field, starting their attacks from afar and involving the offensive players who were always very far from the opponent’s goal. In the first half, when engaged as a center forward, Alvaro Morata touched 17 of his 23 balls in his own half. A type of match that is not in the strings of the Spanish striker who in fact, despite some good play on the bank, became the protagonist of the error that led to Zapata’s goal.

If, in short, Juventus’ offensive idea was right in principle, insisting on it exclusively prevented the Bianconeri from building a game more congenial to their qualities. The result was a match more favorable to the characteristics of Atalanta, played at a high pace on a large field, and which in fact Gasperini’s team managed to take home even without showing the brilliance of other prestigious victories.

If the football that Allegri wants to play is simple, the one asked against Atalanta was rather complicated, at least in the plays that are required of his interpreters, Morata first. The difference between the efficiency of the single chance transformed by Zapata and the various mistakes made by the bianconeri when a good opportunity seemed to be close to materializing are the risk to which one is exposed by playing this football. To support him, Juventus should further improve the quality of their game, but is it possible? At the moment it seems very far from what the fans are hoping for and perhaps the squad does not seem to have the resources that Allegri is looking for. The injuries of Chiesa and McKennie, the two players with the most energy and dynamism available, are a further blow to Juventus’ ambitions in this difficult season. After the game Allegri repeated that “we must find a way to get out of the storm, we must not fight it”. It is up to him to find it, of course, but he will have to hurry because even the best ships end up sinking when they take too much water.