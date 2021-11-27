Juventus-Atalanta, the latest on training

Juventus this afternoon at 18 will return to the field in Serie A to face a delicate match against Gasperini’s Atalanta.

There are three gold points up for grabs in this match that sees the bianconeri take the field against a direct rival for the Champions League area, if not for the Scudetto. Atalanta is no longer a surprise, they are a team that plays by heart and is making a good impression in Europe too. Massimiliano Allegri and his men, however, know very well that they cannot leave other points on the road, given that the ranking is not what we hoped for. It needs to be reassembled and for this reason no other missteps are allowed. The coach has recovered Allegri and Bernardeschi, here are the latest on the line-up.

Juventus, against Atalanta possible chance on the left for Pellegrini

In reality, there seems to be little doubt about the eleven who will take the field. The aforementioned Chiellini and Bernardeschi should go on the bench. In defense Cuadrado will play as right-back, with Bonucci and Chiellini who should form the center line. Possible news instead on the left, where Allegri has a doubt. “Pilgrims? He is growing, I have not yet decided whether he or Alex Sandro will play against Atalanta”Said the coach yesterday at a press conference. This is probably the most important ballot. In midfield, Chiesa and Rabiot will be the two outside players, while McKennie should still play in the middle with Locatelli. The American is the only midfielder in the squad with the ability to enter the attacking zone. No doubt in attack instead where alongside Alvaro Morata Dybala will return from the first minute. The presence of the Argentine at this stage of the season is too important.