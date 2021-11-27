Sports

Juventus-Atalanta, the official formations: Chiesa and Rabiot wide. Favorite Demiral to Palomino

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
Massimiliano Allegri chooses the Dybala-Morata duo to forget the bad figure with Chelsea and beat Atalanta. There are no big training surprises at Juventus. In defense, Alex Sandro is preferred to Pellegrini, Cuadrado on the other side and the couple Bonucci-de Ligt in the middle. In the middle McKennie returns to the center next to Locatelli, with Chiesa and Rabiot wide.

On the other side Gian Piero Gasperini recovers Zappacosta, who will act in the right lane, with Maehle on the other side. In defense, Demiral checks Palomino to play with Toloi and Djimsiti. On the trocar there are Pessina and Malinovskyi in support of Zapata, with Ilicic and Muriel kept on the bench. Below are the official formations of Juventus-Atalanta, a match valid for the fourteenth day of Serie A.

JUVENTUS (4-4-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Chiesa, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Dybala, Morata. Available: Pinsoglio, Perin, Chiellini, Arthur, Pellegrini, Kean, Bernardeschi, Tiago Pinto, Rugani, Bentancur, Kulusevski, De Winter.
Trainer: Massimiliano Allegri

ATALANTA (3-4-1-2): Musso; Toloi, Demiral, Djimsiti; Zappacosta, de Roon, Freuler, Maehle; Pessina, Malinovskyi; Zapata. Available: Rossi, Sportiello, Palomino, Koopmeiners, Muriel, Pezzella, Hateboer, Scalvini, Miranchuk, Ilicic, Pasalic, Piccoli.
Trainer: Gian Piero Gasperini

