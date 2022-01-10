Juventus: Azmoun idea of ​​Zenit for the attack. Transfer market news

It was not supposed to be an active transfer market, especially in attack for the Juventus but Federico Chiesa’s injury changes everything: the Juventus striker greeted the 2021/2022 season on the pitch of the Olimpico in Rome (rupture of the crusader) and so Allegri needs a substitute to have a complete squad so that he can continue to compete in both Serie A and Champions League. Substitute not so much in the role of right winger (which can be played by Kulusevski, by Bernardeschi or even by Kean) as in the center of the attack: the first idea of ​​the management of Juventus leads to the name of Sardar Azmoun of Zenit St. Petersburg (who also scored at Juventus on 2 November at the Allianz Stadium, in the fourth day of the Champions League group stage). The one for the Iranian striker class 1995 – who this year has already scored 10 goals in 21 games and who last summer had also been close to Roma – to date is the first concrete poll done by Juventus. Azmoun has the contract expiring in June and therefore it would also be a low cost blow that would thus allow the Juventus management to get a quality forward without spending crazy money: Azmoun would also occupy thelast place as a non-EU citizen in the Juventus group. This place, however, can only be occupied by a player arriving with the formula of loan, since the last place freed came thanks to the departure (also on loan) of Douglas Costa at Gremio. It is for this reason that at this moment the management of Juventus is thinking about player loan. Before they can leave their player, however, Zenit need to find a replacement.