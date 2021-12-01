Juventus blocked, Fiorentina relaunches

The 2021-2022 Serie A championship is approaching the halfway point in the sign of Naples lone leaders after the goal against Lazio, but also in the sign of Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian striker of Fiorentina is about to end his dream calendar year and is sailing at the top of the top scorer in the Italian championship. Ciro Immobile, Edin Dzeko and the other Serie A strikers are forced to pursue the talent of the 2000 class, who is dragging Fiorentina towards the dream of returning to play the European cups next season.

Yet the future of Dusan Vlahovic is still shrouded in mystery, after last October the player’s representatives announced the definitive interruption of negotiations with the club for the contract renewal of the center forward, which will expire with Fiorentina in June 2023 and that therefore seems to be ready to leave Tuscany on a free transfer in a year and a half, unless there are some twists and turns.

Dusan Vlahovic: Fiorentina are preparing a new offer for the renewal

What kind of twist? There are two possible scenarios: peace between the parties, with the consequent reopening of negotiations and renewal of the contract, or the sale of Vlahovic by Fiorentina, as early as next January or at the end of the season.

The teams that are closely following the attacker are many. In Italy, Juventus seems to have an advantage over all, also thanks to the satisfaction of the person concerned, while abroad to lead the list of suitors are Manchester City And Tottenham.

Fiorentina, however, did not give up, so on Tuesday a surprise meeting was staged between the director of the purple club, Joe Barone, and Darko Ristic, agent of Dusan Vlahovic.

A real thaw that, according to what was reported by the ‘Corriere Fiorentino’, would see the president of Fiorentina as a director Rocco Commisso. The Italian-American tycoon, conquered by the results that the team of Vincenzo Italiano, wants to make a last attempt to convince Vlahovic to renew and make the Serbian the symbol of corporate ambitions.

Juventus, the capital gains case may slow down the assault on Vlahovic

Fiorentina’s last offer was 5 million net for four years, with release clause attached to 75 million, but Ristic said no, rejecting the offer of engagement, deemed too low, and also the presence of the clause.

Juventus observes with interest. The bianconeri, who have already allocated a minimum amount of 80 million for the market (net of sales), could sensationally launch an attack as early as January, perhaps with an offer in the order of 50-60 million capable of shaking Commisso.

For Juventus it could be a way to reverse the difficult moment on the pitch, with the team lagging behind from the top spots, but above all off the pitch, with the investigation of capital gains which is of concern in the future.

To be verified, among other things, is how much this aspect can affect the graduation that Vlahovic and his representatives had already agreed to the transfer to Turin.

Dusan Vlahovic’s dream numbers in 2021

Thanks to the goal scored in the 3-1 against Sampdoria, which marked his 100th appearance with the Fiorentina shirt, Dusan Vlahovic has reached 29 goals in the calendar year 2021. Alone Robert Lewandowski with 38 he did better in the top five European championships.

Furthermore, only four other foreign players have been able to score at least 29 goals in Serie A in the last 69 years. Cristiano Ronaldo (33 in 2020), Gonzalo Higuain (30 in 2016) and Hernan Crespo (30 in 2001).

Vlahovic therefore has concrete possibilities to overcome these “myths” and further enter the history of Italian football.,

OMNISPORT