Juventus, bomber arriving for Allegri

Juventus at work to try to bring a bomber to Juventus as early as January: a suggestive name ready to return to Italy in the sights.

Those who believe that the problem of today’s Juventus, 7th in the Serie A standings and 8 points away from 4th place, is a maneuver that does not take off certainly is not mistaken. Because it is true that after attempting the revolution with Sarri And Pirlo the Old Lady retraced her steps calling back Merry, certainly more “resultatista” than those who preceded him. But it is also true that even with the Livorno coach the team expressed itself better than today.

The problems are likely structural, and will not be easy to solve in the short term. It is certain, however, that while waiting to restructure a badly assembled midfield Juventus may try to solve problems in another department. And that is the attack.

Greeted at the last moment Christian Ronaldo, the bianconeri found themselves without a real striker. Morata it works too much on and off, Dybala is a “ten”, however, with some physical problems too, Kean has yet to mature e Kaio Jorge it’s really too immature. The managers have understood the problem and are already working in this direction for January, and among the many names approached the club today stands out that of Mauro Icardi.

Juventus at work on Icardi: the negotiation with PSG

Left the Series TO in the summer of 2019 to arrive at PSG, Icardi he spent two seasons in France all in all positive in terms of goals (33 in 62 appearances) but without ever managing to establish himself as a starter in a department composed only of stars.

The current season is going very badly. Pochettino he sees little, he is not very motivated and this can also be seen in terms of realization: in 18 appearances recorded just 3 goals have arrived, very few by the standards to which everyone has become accustomed.

There Juventus looking for a bomber could convince the PSG to lend him the Argentine until June, perhaps by including the Brazilian in the negotiation – reported today by Tuttosport Arthur who struggle to find space in Turin. An exchange of loans, with the common understanding to talk about it again in the summer.

Icardi thus he would find his beloved again A league and with it the smile, completely disappeared in recent months also due to the problems with Wanda Nara and the accusation that they are both involved in a money laundering ring. Noting that PSG is not the place for him, Maurito could find the realization verve he lost in Turin, solving many problems for Merry in view of a season finale that the Juventus absolutely can not go wrong.