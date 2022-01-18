Juventus, Bonucci charges the environment: “We will fight until the end to win the Champions League”

Leonardo Bonucci, to the microphones of Juventus Channel, he loads his teammates in view of the second half of the season. For the central European champion there are very clear objectives: “We want to take a place in the Champions League and we will fight until the end to win this year’s one. Last year we showed that Juve is still hungry and that in dry matches we Last year we left the Scudetto aside but we won two cups (Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana, ed) – he added – and we gave an answer to those who said that we were no longer hungry: it was the demonstration that Juve is there in dry matches “.

Inclusion in FIFA Fifro Men’s World 11. “What does this recognition mean for me? It means for the umpteenth time being recognized by colleagues, which is the most beautiful and important thing in this job. They recognize the importance of what you do on the pitch, it is always something more. It was a wonderful 2021, between the European championship and qualification for the Champions League with Juve, as well as the start of the new season. Great year for me, when the numbers speak, there is little to add “.

The national team. “I do not forget even a second of what happened at Wembley with the victory in the European Championship and now we will concentrate on the commitments in March: the goal is to go to Qatar, it would be a great victory for everyone”.