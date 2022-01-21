Juventus-Bruno Guimaraes, pressing on Lyon: formula and price, what happens in January | First page

A shot in midfield, immediately. Juventus thinks about it. It is not an easy time to buy, indeed, but with the right formula you can dream. For the midfield for January the first name on the list remains Bruno Guimaraes, Brazilian class ’97 of Lyon.

OBSTACLES – Like the midfielder who comes from Atletico Paranaense. He overtook Denis Zakaria (also disputed by United, Liverpool and Dortmund), and it is the profile that the Juventus club would like to bring to Turin immediately. This is the idea, which collides with various obstacles. The first, the evaluation that Lyon makes for the player: 45-50 million euros. So many, especially today. Immediately after, the Juventus club needed to thin out an overly rich department. Ramsey has his suitcase in hand, for Arthur the situation is more complex but he works with Arsenal.

THE POINT – In short, you have to sell first. Meanwhile, Juventus recorded the approval of Guimaraes, who would gladly dress in black and white. It remains, net of possible transfers, to convince Lyon to let the Brazilian leave on loan with the right of redemption. This would allow Madama to calmly evaluate the player in Turin and to postpone the date of the check to be sent to France. Kia Joorabchian, who follows the player, works alongside the Lyon president Aulas. Things could change very quickly.