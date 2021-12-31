Juventus, Buffon stings the club on the management Cristiano Ronaldo

In an interview with Il Corriere della Sera, Gianluigi Buffon reiterated that he is happy with his return to Parma: “Most people tell me that I made a fantastic choice and that I am right to continue, for what I am still showing how much I am worth.”

Juventus, Buffon returns to talk about Ronaldo

Buffon however it will always be lagged to Juventus, after so many years spent in Turin even with the captain’s armband on. The former Juventus goalkeeper left in the summer just like Cristiano Ronaldo. A farewell, that of the Portuguese, which many fans did not like.

Buffon has clear ideas about it: “I said that a certain DNA has been lost with him because I think so and, making a deeper reflection, I come to say that clearly it is not the fault of Ronaldo, because he is that and when you take a player of that caliber you know what you are up against. It is necessary to understand if the others are prepared and in my opinion many players were not ready to be able to share a certain type of experience. Want it or not, everyone feels a bit Christian and this must never happen, especially in reality like the Juventus. When he arrived in Turin, I went to Paris. And when I returned I saw something different, which no longer reminded me of what I had left ”.

Juventus, Buffon and the limit of Dybala

Now there Juventus, in attack, he relies above all on the class of Dybala. On the Argentine, Buffon He has no doubts: “He is certainly a technical leader because he is the best Juve player and then in recent years he has matured a lot. To be able to put this role into practice, however, you have to be there and in the last two years he has been very absent due to injuries. When he finds continuity, he will also consecrate himself as Juve leader “.

Chapter Italy, the words of Buffon

In the end, Buffon closed the interview talking aboutItaly, engaged in the play-offs in March for the World Cup in Qatar: “No mistakes will be made. The big problem is that we will be playing against a very strong team, at least as strong as we are. Consequently there is also that Italy may not qualify ”.

About Italy, Buffon he specifies: “I have no regrets on the national team. What bothers me is when someone tells me ‘if they called you as the third goalkeeper you could go to the World Cup….’. I was the captain of the national team and so I know what the importance of a group means: you have to leave a capable coach like Mancini calm and free to make your own choices, without breaking boxes. And no one has to give me any gifts: I can make them myself, if I can, because sport is meritocracy. I can also think that being the third goalkeeper is too penalizing, for how I am now ”.

OMNISPORT