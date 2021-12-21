Juventus-Cagliari 1-0 LIVE: Szczesny denies the draw to Joao Pedro

Juventus and Cagliari face off at the Allianz Stadium, tonight at 8.45pm, in the match valid for the 19th day of Serie A 2021/2022

Kick-off at 20:45 at the Allianz Stadium where they face each other Juventus And Cagliari in the match valid for the 19th day of the Serie A 2021/2022. CagliariNews24 will follow the match live from the stadium, telling you about it minute by minute.

CHRONICLE JUVENTUS-CAGLIARI 1-0

The referee blows the whistle, off you go!

9 ′ Race blocked with both teams that do not get hurt, bianconeri who try to take the ball in the game

11 ‘Kean pole – Cuadrado’s perfect cross from the right, Kean crushes his head with a sure blow that hits the post

22 ′ Great action by Morata well contained by Ceppitelli: the Juventus player falls asking for the penalty but the referee lets it go

24 ′ Yellow card Cagliari – Yellow for Carboni guilty of hitting Bernardeschi with a kick

29 ′ Head fat – Cross from Bellanova but the midfielder’s header ends high

35 ′ Yellow card Cagliari – Yellow for Dalbert who pushes Bernardeschi, warned skips the next day

39 ′ GOAL JUVENTUS – Overwhelming action by Bernardeschi who kicks hard on the goal from the edge: Kean is on the trajectory and deflects into the net. Cragno can do nothing

45 ‘THE FIRST HALF ENDS

45 ‘THE SECOND HALF BEGINS

56 ′ Bernardeschi tries – Free-kick scheme that frees Bernardeschi to the limit: the left ends at the second ring

60 ′ Dalbert devours the tie – Bellanova runs on the outside and serves Dalbert in the center all alone with a precise low shot: the Brazilian slips the ball from a few steps and sends out

64 ‘Bellanova exhausted approaches the bench and asks Mazzarri to change

68 ′ Miracle of Szczesny – Zappa’s cross that finds Joao Pedro all alone in the area: the Brazilian’s header is miraculously deflected for a corner by the Juventus goalkeeper

SCOREBOARD JUVENTUS-CAGLIARI 1-0

NETWORKS: 39 ‘Kean

JUVENTUS (4-3-3):Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Arthur, Rabiot (46 ‘McKennie); Bernardeschi, Morata, Kean. Available: Perin, Pinsoglio, De Sciglio, Pellegrini, Rugani, De Winter, Locatelli, Kulusevski, Soule, Kaio Jorge. Annex Massimiliano Allegri.

CAGLIARI (4-4-1-1):Cragno; Zappa, Ceppitelli, Carboni, Lykogiannis; Bellanova, Grassi, Deiola, Dalbert; Pereiro (64 ‘Pavoletti); Joao Pedro. Available: Aresti, Radunovic; Altar, Faragò, Obert; Olive; Ceter, Keita Baldè. Annex Walter Mazzarri.