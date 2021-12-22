Juventus-Cagliari 2-0, the report cards: Bernardeschi a delight. Mazzarri, this is not enough

The Juventus report cards (by Marco Conterio)

Szczesny 7 For much of the game he would have time to make both the tree and the crib. Then Joao Pedro ends up with his head suddenly and he also flies over the tip. Very cold in the Turin frost.

Cuadrado 6.5 Surprise owner of the evening of the Stadium, has the same charge as those who launch the train for New Year’s Eve. Inexhaustible scooter, the one-on-one challenges with Dalbert drunk the Brazilian and leave the Colombian with dribbling served on a silver goblet.

Bonucci 6.5 The marking on Joao Pedro is very reminiscent of that of the grim English of the seventies: hard blows, constant and suffocating pressing. He loses it in the second half, however, and needs a super Szczesny.

De Ligt 6.5 Between the two fires, the declarations of Raiola and Arrivabene, the Dutchman with the face and the identity card as a boy plays another game as a leader. From his all turn away.

Alex Sandro 5 If there is a hole that Cagliari tries to exploit, it is all in its part. Bellanova punches him continuously, he makes a mistake in both phases without any clarity. In crisis.

Bernardeschi 7.5 Its rebirth story is a little football novel. When he brakes, swerves and crosses for Kean between three men, he looks like a dancer from before the Scala. Then the goal, a year and a half later: a liberation. (from 88 ‘De Sciglio sv)

Bentancur 6 While some of the Uruguayans of the Cagliari household are having restless nights, he does very little to light up his own. Too shy in the last thirty meters but it is anything but a novelty. At least it prohibits with substance.

Arthur 6.5 Gaston Pereiro chases him as children do with Christmas presents: a suffocating marking, until the package is opened. But he tightens the bow and runs away, finishing the game, even if he falls in the second half. The U-turn match of history at Juventus? (from 83 ‘Locatelli sv)

Rabiot 5 The most classic of Christmas gift stories: you hope, wait, you delude yourself, believe and imagine more. Instead there is a disappointing French bubble bath that leaves hair frizzy as well. (from 46 ‘McKennie 6 He suffers from the frost of the Stadium but there is no blame for it, with the temperature below zero: more heels you touch but at least it rekindles the left lane)

Morata 6 He struggles to fill the area, he needs a strong shoulder and when Kean goes to float among the opposing waves, then Juventus changes course. The sacrifice pays off, even if another type of 9 is needed for the qualitative leap. (from 88 ‘Kaio Jorge sv)

Kean 7 More than the header on Bernardeschi’s jab, because the important thing in life is to be there, Kean’s photo of the match is a run-up to Bellanova on the thirtieth. The standing ovation of the demanding Bonucci is taken before that of the Stadium for the goal. (from 72 ‘Kulusevski 6.5 The first accelerated impact on the defense. The second is at full throttle, opening for Bernardeschi and goals from the blue)

Massimiliano Allegri 7 Juventus in the first half is a well-oiled engine: they don’t lose their heads and grow up to score. In the second half he gets stuck so he clings to the bets of the singles. Good at trusting those who had lost it: Bernardeschi is one of his creations. And then he continues not to concede.

The report cards of Cagliari (by Pierpaolo Matrone)

Cragno 5.5 – No ransom after a complicated evening. He has no faults on goals and is not even called to big saves.

Hoe 6 – He plays as a full-back, with Bellanova on him almost acts as an added central, going to tighten the position and climbing well. But he makes a mistake, leaving room for Bernardeschi in the 2-0.

Ceppitelli 6 – He does a counter with Morata, goes out to climb on Bernardeschi, also breaks the line if he has to to run after the Spaniard. Careful, but that’s not enough.

Coals 5.5 – It starts well, with a couple of pretty good closures. Then he gets caught up in the heat, he is too attracted to the ball, he gets a yellow card and misses a little too much.

Lykogiannis 5.5 – On that side Juventus break through too easily. In coverage so-so, in the offensive phase no support.

Bellanova 6.5 – Racing, tactical diligence, even a couple of good crosses. It is one of the few positive notes of Cagliari, tonight and in general for this season.

Fats 5.5 – He should try to manage the ball for the construction of Cagliari, but he only succeeds at times.

Deiola 6 – Put in to replace Nandez, he runs a lot and sacrifices himself all over the front. Great determination in the contrasts, in fact he wins quite a lot. From 71 ‘Oliva sv

Dalbert 4.5 – Late when there is to double behind, late on more than one close. When he is in time, in the opponent’s penalty area, he shoots sensationally to the side, wasting Cagliari’s most important goal ball. A disaster. From 85 ‘Keita sv

Gaston Pereiro 5.5 – Play almost game of catch with Arthur, trying to erase a source of play at Juve. It spends a lot and begins to suffer as the minutes go by. From 64 ‘Pavoletti 5.5 – He comes in and wrestles with the defenders, sometimes with a way too strong so much so that he gets a yellow card.

Joao Pedro 5 – As a center forward, not as an attacking midfielder, he has to be less of a match and give more depth, trying to keep the ball and making yours go up. He tries, but never succeeds. And when he has the chance to hurt, in the only truly playable ball, he exploits it by centrally goring a good cross.

Walter Mazzarri 5.5 – Change form again, returning to 4-4-1-1 in order not to lose the references in the defensive phase. And in fact the disruptive action works for a while, then the quality of Juventus prevails. In front, as usual, there is a lack of ideas. Cagliari wastes two scoring and leaves the field. There is a step forward, but it is still little.