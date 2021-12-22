Sports

Juventus-Cagliari, Juventus under attack: “Not even in amateurs”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee52 mins ago
0 26 1 minute read

Bianconero under attack during Juventus-Cagliari, match of the 19th day of Serie A played tonight at the Stadium in Turin

Harsh criticism of Alex Sandro during Juventus-Cagliari. Tonight, in the match of matchday 19 of A league, the bianconeri have won suffering against the Sardinian club, creator of a very good second half. Thus, despite the three points won, some elements of the team’s Merry they were not without harsh criticism.

Juventus-Cagliari © LaPresse

The negative comments of some of the supporters have in fact hit the outside Alex Sandro. He was charged with some ineffective defensive interventions, which then resulted in sensational opportunities for Cagliari. Furthermore, even in the offensive phase, the Brazilian does not seem to have expressed himself in the best way.

READ ALSO >>> Juventus-Cagliari, tile for Allegri: forced change for the coach

Juventus-Cagliari, social cricihe towards Alex Sandro

Massimiliano Allegri © LaPresse

Multiple criticisms towards Alex Sandro. Someone advised such Merry to oust him from the next engagements by launching instead Pilgrims. Others have even asked for its immediate sale.

READ ALSO >>> CMIT TV | Valcareggi’s announcement: “Vlahovic will go to Juventus”

Calciomercato.it has collected some significant messages that appeared tonight during Juventus-Cagliari.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee52 mins ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

now he’s the extra man

4 weeks ago

Valentino Rossi’s last GP, ‘I am an icon, here’s my victory’ – Sport

November 14, 2021

Juve, communication arrives for Rabiot: 15 million and the bond with Ancelotti | First page

November 9, 2021

Next Gen Finals in Milan, Alcaraz and Korda in the final

November 13, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button