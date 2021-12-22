Juventus-Cagliari, Juventus under attack: “Not even in amateurs”

Bianconero under attack during Juventus-Cagliari, match of the 19th day of Serie A played tonight at the Stadium in Turin

Harsh criticism of Alex Sandro during Juventus-Cagliari. Tonight, in the match of matchday 19 of A league, the bianconeri have won suffering against the Sardinian club, creator of a very good second half. Thus, despite the three points won, some elements of the team’s Merry they were not without harsh criticism.

The negative comments of some of the supporters have in fact hit the outside Alex Sandro. He was charged with some ineffective defensive interventions, which then resulted in sensational opportunities for Cagliari. Furthermore, even in the offensive phase, the Brazilian does not seem to have expressed himself in the best way.

Juventus-Cagliari, social cricihe towards Alex Sandro

Multiple criticisms towards Alex Sandro. Someone advised such Merry to oust him from the next engagements by launching instead Pilgrims. Others have even asked for its immediate sale.

Calciomercato.it has collected some significant messages that appeared tonight during Juventus-Cagliari.

I miss Luca Pellegrini and his crosses made beautifully stretched almost from the bottom … AlexSandro hasn’t reached the bottom line since 1518 #JuveCagliari – Claudia • Felpato 🎈 (@ psychedelia95) December 21, 2021

finished the words for alex sandro – im_pобертаa #Haalandismo 🎄 (@r_robertaa) December 21, 2021

Alex Sandro is now gone .. even in amateurs do they defend as he does 🤦🏻‍♂️ #JuveCagliari – #FinoallaFine (@ Davideee101) December 21, 2021

Alex Sandro is no longer presentable – Vlade Dimas (@TaRulleGulle) December 21, 2021