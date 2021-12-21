Juventus Cagliari Spring 1-2: the rossoblù win Vinovo

Juve Primavera hosts Cagliari on the fourteenth day of the championship: summary, slow motion, scoreboard, result and live news

The Cagliari Spring by Alessandro Agostini faces away from the Juventus from Bonatti for the fourteenth day of the Primavera 1 championship. CagliariNews24 will follow the match live, telling you minute by minute.

CHRONICLE JUVENTUS CAGLIARI 1-2

12:30 The referee blows the whistle, off you go!

4 ′ Chibozo opportunity – Mulazzi rewards Chibozo’s movement in the area, who first intentionally kicks towards D’Aniello’s goal. Para the extreme defender of the Sardinians.

11 ′ Tight spaces – The two teams try to study each other in this start, trying to maneuver and waiting for the right opening to strike. Few spaces in this early race.

14 ′ Mulazzi opportunity – The Juventus 14 tries to hit from inside the penalty area. His right shot is blocked by the Sardinian defense.

18 ′ Mulazzi again – Right to cross from the edge of the area, Cagliari takes refuge in a corner kick.

24 ′ Occasionissima Doratiotto – On the conclusion to cross by Chibozo, the Juventus full-back for a very short time does not find the winning deviation.

30 ‘Cerri hit hard – Late entry by Iovu, the Juventus striker remains sore for a few seconds on the ground before getting up on his own.

33 ‘GOAL CAGLIARI – Fake and counterfinite by Tramoni who deceives Turicchia, low and tense ball in the center for Yanken who pushes into the net.

41 ′ Iling inaccurate – Conclusion with a sure shot at the height of the penalty area, great save by D’Aniello.

45 ‘THE FIRST HALF ENDS

45 ‘THE SECOND HALF BEGINS

48 ′ Mulazzi opportunity – Excellent Cerri ball, Mulazzi deviation who almost misses the goal

57 ‘GOAL CAGLIARI – One two deadly on the Desogus Cavuoti axis with the latter sending his partner’s cross into the net

75 ‘GOAL JUVENTUS – Iliev from 11 meters transforms the penalty and shortens the distance

90 ‘THE MATCH ENDS

SCOREBOARD JUVENTUS CAGLIARI 1-2

NETWORKS: 33 ‘Yanken, 57’ Cavuoti, 75 ‘Iling rig.

Juventus (4-4-2): Senko; Savona (68 ‘Mbangula), Dellavalle, Nzouango, Turicchia; Mulazzi, Omic (58 ′ Sekularac), Bonetti, Iling; Cerri (68 ′ Strijdonck), Chibozo (58 ′ Turkish). Annex. Bonatti. Available. Scaglia, Vinarcik, Rouhi, Fiumanò, Doratiotto, Solberg, Ledonne.

Cagliari (4-4-2): D’Aniello, Palomba, Iovu, Kourfalidis, Desogus, Carboni (80 ‘Conti), Astrand, Cavuoti (70’ Schirru), Tramoni (80 ‘Secci), Sulis, Yanken (70’ Manca ). Annex. Agostini. Available. Lolic, Masala, Caddeo, Pulina, Pintus, Murru

Referee: Sign. Iacobellis