Juventus-Cagliari to the bitter end on Nandez: the crux is the formula

Last market hours still hot for Juventus, we continue to negotiate with Cagliari for Nandez: the latest from Calciomercato.it

They will be burning hours, hot, and not from the weather point of view, on the Turin-Cagliari axis. The subject of the dispute is Nahitan Nandez, the direct line between Cherubini and Giulini continues: despite the arrival of Zakaria, who landed yesterday and ready to undergo medical examinations today, Juventus also keeps alive the track that leads to the multipurpose midfielder from Punta del Este . As told by last January 12, the interest is there, but under certain conditions, a last minute deal to complete Massimiliano’s squad revolution Merry.

According to the latest rumors collected by Calciomercato.it, the crux is the formula. There Juventus aims at the onerous loan, 18 months, from 2/3 million euro with redemption rightfixed around the 15 millionwhile the Cagliari focuses on the obligation upon the occurrence of certain conditions. Without forgetting the possible inclusion in the business of Kaio Jorge, also followed by other clubs. Classic skirmishes of the transfer market, but the possibility that the 26-year-old Boca Juniors, for which there was also the interest from Naples and Turin, wear the black and white jersey still exists. Set off to work, to close a decidedly unexpected January session. We will keep you constantly updated.