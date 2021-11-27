Juventus, capital gains and more: what is the “Prisma” survey. What are the operations on which it is necessary to shed light

From the press release of the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office, new details emerge oninvestigation involving Juventus and its managers.

THE COMMUNICATION OF THE TURIN PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE – “The financiers of the Turin Economic-Financial Police Unit, delegated to the investigations, were instructed to find documentation and other useful elements relating to the corporate financial statements approved over the years from 2019 to 2021, with reference both to the buying and selling of rights to the sports performances of the players, and to the regular formation of financial statements. At present, the activities are aimed at ascertaining the hypothesis of the crime of false communications by listed companies and issuing invoices for non-existent transactions, towards the top management and the managers of the business, financial and sports management areas (…) , called “PRISMA“, Started in May 2021 and is entrusted to a number of Magistrates of the Economy Group, composed of Deputy Prosecutors Ciro Santoriello, Mario Bendoni and Deputy Prosecutor Marco Gianoglio, also making use of technical interception of communications“.