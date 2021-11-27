Sports

Juventus, capital gains and more: what is the “Prisma” survey

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read

Juventus, capital gains and more: what is the “Prisma” survey. What are the operations on which it is necessary to shed light

From the press release of the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office, new details emerge oninvestigation involving Juventus and its managers.

THE COMMUNICATION OF THE TURIN PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE –The financiers of the Turin Economic-Financial Police Unit, delegated to the investigations, were instructed to find documentation and other useful elements relating to the corporate financial statements approved over the years from 2019 to 2021, with reference both to the buying and selling of rights to the sports performances of the players, and to the regular formation of financial statements. At present, the activities are aimed at ascertaining the hypothesis of the crime of false communications by listed companies and issuing invoices for non-existent transactions, towards the top management and the managers of the business, financial and sports management areas (…) , called “PRISMA“, Started in May 2021 and is entrusted to a number of Magistrates of the Economy Group, composed of Deputy Prosecutors Ciro Santoriello, Mario Bendoni and Deputy Prosecutor Marco Gianoglio, also making use of technical interception of communications“.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Cagliari, Joao Pedro: “Eighth year here. Me in front of Neymar? What a pride!”

July 16, 2021

Sebastiano Bianchi, the tormented drawings of the basketball player missing in Verbania- Corriere.it

2 weeks ago

Genoa-Rome 0-2, Shevchenko: “Fantastic attitude, I knew it would be tough”

5 days ago

Cycling, Daniele Bennati is the new Italy coach. Introduced the new technicians, Marco Villa doubles – OA Sport

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button